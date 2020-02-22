ताजमहल में एक घंटे रुकेंगे ट्रंप, पत्नी संग डायना सीट पर खिंचवाएंगे फोटो, इन जगहों से गुजरेंगे

{"_id":"5e511e128ebc3ef3e945e4f2","slug":"us-president-donald-trump-will-visit-to-these-places-of-taj-mahal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0941\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0907\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी मेलानिया संग ताज का दीदार करेंगे ट्रंप
ताजमहल का पूर्वी गेट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
जिलूखाना या फोरकोर्ट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
डायना सीट पर खिंचवाएंगे फोटो
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में चमेली फर्श
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्रों की प्रतिकृति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला