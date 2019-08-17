शहर चुनें

उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी, बीहड़ में बाढ़ का खतरा, यमुना में भी बढ़ रहा जल स्तर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 12:17 PM IST
उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी
1 of 5
उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश के कारण बैराज से पानी छोड़े जाने से यमुना नदी का जल स्तर बढ़ने लगा है, वहीं चंबल नदी में भी उफान पर बह रही है। इससे आगरा के पिनाहट क्षेत्र में बाढ़ की स्थिति बन गई है। संपर्क मार्ग और खादर जलमग्न हो गए हैं। ग्रामीणों को बाढ़ का खतरा सताने लगा है। वन विभाग के साथ ही प्रशासनिक अमला भी नदी के जल स्तर पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। 
flood situation water level of chambal river flood in chambal river yamuna river
