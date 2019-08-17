उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी, बीहड़ में बाढ़ का खतरा, यमुना में भी बढ़ रहा जल स्तर

{"_id":"5d57a20f8ebc3e898a1bbbe8","slug":"flood-situation-due-to-water-level-increasing-of-chambal-river-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0902\u092c\u0932 \u0928\u0926\u0940, \u092c\u0940\u0939\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0922\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उफान पर बह रही चंबल नदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अफसरों ने लिया स्थिति का जायजा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई इलाकों में पहुंचा बाढ़ का पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तेजी से बढ़ रहा चंबल नदी का जल स्तर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई इलाकों में पहुंचा बाढ़ का पानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला