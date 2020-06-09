खेल-खेल में पांच साल के मासूम ने दी कोरोना को मात, तस्वीरों में देखें जीत का जज्बा

{"_id":"5edf0f798ebc3e4336016977","slug":"five-year-old-child-defeated-corona-virus-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0947\u0932-\u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विक्ट्री साइन दिखाता मासूम बच्चा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम ने कोरोना को दी मात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एफएच मेडिकल कॉलेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला