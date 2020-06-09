शहर चुनें
खेल-खेल में पांच साल के मासूम ने दी कोरोना को मात, तस्वीरों में देखें जीत का जज्बा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Tue, 09 Jun 2020 09:56 AM IST
विक्ट्री साइन दिखाता मासूम बच्चा
विक्ट्री साइन दिखाता मासूम बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला स्थित एफएच मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती फिरोजाबाद के पांच वर्षीय बच्चे ने कोरोना को मात दे दी। वो 15 दिन में अस्पताल में रहा। चिकित्सकों ने बताया कि मासूम खेलता रहता और उनकी हर बात मानता रहा। सोमवार को उसके साथ हॉस्पिटल से चार अन्य कोरोना मरीजों को भी डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। मासूम जब अस्पताल से घर जा रहा था तो उसने विक्ट्री साइन बनाकर अपनी जीत को जाहिर किया। 
coronavirus corona patient five year old child

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विक्ट्री साइन दिखाता मासूम बच्चा
विक्ट्री साइन दिखाता मासूम बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में कोरोना वायरस
फिरोजाबाद में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम ने कोरोना को दी मात
मासूम ने कोरोना को दी मात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एफएच मेडिकल कॉलेज
एफएच मेडिकल कॉलेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में कोरोना वायरस
फिरोजाबाद में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
