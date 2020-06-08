भक्तों के लिए खुले श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के द्वार, बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को अभी करना होगा इंतजार

{"_id":"5eddc1708ebc3e902828b371","slug":"unlock1-sri-krishna-janmasthan-temple-to-open-for-devotees-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भक्तों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मिला प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर जी के दर्शन करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीपीई किट पहनकर ड्यूटी कर रहे सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथों को सैनिटाइज करता श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सघन तलाशी के बाद मंदिर में प्रवेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही की तबीयत बिगड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला