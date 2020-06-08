शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   unlock1 sri krishna janmasthan temple to open for devotees in mathura

भक्तों के लिए खुले श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान के द्वार, बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन को अभी करना होगा इंतजार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 10:27 AM IST
भक्तों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मिला प्रवेश
भक्तों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मिला प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कान्हा की नगरी मथुरा में सोमवार से श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान मंदिर के द्वार भक्तों के लिए खुल गए। सुबह सात बजे मंदिर के पट खुलते ही भक्तों ने ठाकुर जी के दर्शन किए। मंदिर प्रबंधन ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग (सामाजिक दूरी) और सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए भक्तों को मंदिर में प्रवेश दिया। उधर, वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी समेत अन्य प्रमुख मंदिरों में दर्शन के लिए भक्तों को अभी इंतजार करना होगा। 
sri krishna janmasthan temple temples in mathura banke bihari temple

भक्तों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मिला प्रवेश
भक्तों को थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मिला प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर जी के दर्शन करते भक्त
ठाकुर जी के दर्शन करते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीपीई किट पहनकर ड्यूटी कर रहे सुरक्षाकर्मी
पीपीई किट पहनकर ड्यूटी कर रहे सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथों को सैनिटाइज करता श्रद्धालु
हाथों को सैनिटाइज करता श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सघन तलाशी के बाद मंदिर में प्रवेश
सघन तलाशी के बाद मंदिर में प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिपाही की तबीयत बिगड़ी
सिपाही की तबीयत बिगड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
