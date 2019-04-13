शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra

मथुरा: 100 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में जिंदगी के लिए जूझ रहा 5 साल का मासूम, पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 08:54 PM IST
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
1 of 5
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के गांव शेरगढ़ के अगरयाला में शनिवार को पांच साल का बच्चा प्रवीण सौ फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिर गया। सेना ने पुलिस और प्रशासन के साथ उसे बचाने के लिए ‘ऑपरेशन जिंदगी’ शुरू कर दिया है। उसे पाइप के जरिए आक्सीजन पहुंचाई जा रही है। जेसीबी से बोरवेल के बगल में खुदाई की जा रही है। बोरवेल में फंसे बच्चे की कैमरे से तस्वीर तस्वीर आई हैं, जिसमें वो बांस पकडे हुए हैं और ऊपर देखा रहा है।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
child fall into borewell army rescue operation bore well rescue operation for save child
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मासूम के परिजन व अन्य महिलाएं
घटनास्थल पर मासूम के परिजन व अन्य महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे तक पहुंचाई जा रही ऑक्सीजन
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे तक पहुंचाई जा रही ऑक्सीजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
