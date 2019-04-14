तस्वीरें: 100 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में 9 घंटे तक मौत से लड़ता रहा मासूम, जीती जिंदगी की जंग

{"_id":"5cb2cbd3bdec2214593aa5b1","slug":"army-rescued-five-year-old-boy-stuck-into-borewell-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 100 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb2cbd3bdec2214593aa5b1","slug":"army-rescued-five-year-old-boy-stuck-into-borewell-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 100 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर एकत्र ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb2cbd3bdec2214593aa5b1","slug":"army-rescued-five-year-old-boy-stuck-into-borewell-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 100 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb2cbd3bdec2214593aa5b1","slug":"army-rescued-five-year-old-boy-stuck-into-borewell-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 100 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb2cbd3bdec2214593aa5b1","slug":"army-rescued-five-year-old-boy-stuck-into-borewell-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: 100 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 9 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेस्क्यू के बाद एंबुलेंस में मासूम प्रवीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला