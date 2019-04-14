शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   army rescued five year old boy stuck into borewell in mathura

तस्वीरें: 100 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में 9 घंटे तक मौत से लड़ता रहा मासूम, जीती जिंदगी की जंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sun, 14 Apr 2019 12:02 PM IST
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के गांव शेरगढ़ के अगरयाला में 100 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरे पांच साल के प्रवीण को सेना और एनडीआरएफ ने शनिवार रात 12 बजे सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया। बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम नौ घंटे तक मौत से लड़ता रहा। मौत को मात देकर उसने जिंदगी की जंग जीत ली। बेटे को सही सलामत देखकर मां-बाप ने भगवान और रेस्क्यू टीम का धन्यवाद किया। रेस्क्यू के बाद मासूम प्रवीण को वृंदावन के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल वो घटना से सहमा हुआ है। 
child fall into borewell army rescue operation army rescued five year old boy mathura news
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर एकत्र ग्रामीण
घटनास्थल पर एकत्र ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चे को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण
बोरवेल में फंसा मासूम प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेस्क्यू के बाद एंबुलेंस में मासूम प्रवीण
रेस्क्यू के बाद एंबुलेंस में मासूम प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
