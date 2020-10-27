फिरोजाबाद बवालः फायरिंग होते ही भागे लोग, घरों के दरवाजे किए बंद, बीस मिनट तक बनी रही दहशत

{"_id":"5f9863068ebc3e9bd17d959f","slug":"firozabad-clash-full-story-firing-and-murder-people-in-panic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक अमित गुप्ता का फाइल फोटो और लोगों से बात करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों से बात करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार के घर पहुंचे एसएसपी और डीएम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक अस्पताल में घायल का जानने पहुंचे, दूसरे चित्र में दहशत में लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला