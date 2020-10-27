शहर चुनें
फिरोजाबाद बवालः फायरिंग होते ही भागे लोग, घरों के दरवाजे किए बंद, बीस मिनट तक बनी रही दहशत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 12:07 AM IST
मृतक अमित गुप्ता का फाइल फोटो और लोगों से बात करती पुलिस
1 of 5
मृतक अमित गुप्ता का फाइल फोटो और लोगों से बात करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में घनी और मिश्रित आबादी वाले क्षेत्र बड़ी छपैटी में छोटे से विवाद ने बड़ा रूप ले लिया। पथराव और फायरिंग होते ही क्षेत्र में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया। दहशत में लोगों ने घरों के दरवाजे बंद कर लिए। करीब बीस मिनट तक हमलावर बवाल करते रहे।
 
मृतक अमित गुप्ता का फाइल फोटो और लोगों से बात करती पुलिस
मृतक अमित गुप्ता का फाइल फोटो और लोगों से बात करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों से बात करती पुलिस
लोगों से बात करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित परिवार के घर पहुंचे एसएसपी और डीएम
पीड़ित परिवार के घर पहुंचे एसएसपी और डीएम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक अस्पताल में घायल का जानने पहुंचे, दूसरे चित्र में दहशत में लोग
भाजपा विधायक अस्पताल में घायल का जानने पहुंचे, दूसरे चित्र में दहशत में लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस फोर्स
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
