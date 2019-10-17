शहर चुनें

करवा चौथ पर आई पति की शहादत की खबर, रो-रोकर बेसुध हुई पत्नी, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 10:24 PM IST
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
1 of 6
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद में पति की लंबी आयु की कामना करते हुए पत्नी ने करवाचौथ का व्रत रखा, लेकिन क्रूर काल ने उसकी मांग का सिंदूर उजाड़ दिया। बांग्लादेश सीमा पर फिरोजाबाद के गांव चमरौली निवासी बीएसएफ जवान विजयभान शहीद हो गए। परिजनों को मिली सूचना के अनुसार बांग्लादेश के सैनिकों द्वारा की गई फायरिंग में विजयभान को गोली लगी थी। पति की मौत के बाद यहां पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। 
bsf jawan martyr bsf jawan martyred in firing martyr vijaybhan karwa chauth
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान
शहीद विजयभान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के परिवार की महिलाओं को ढांढस बंधाती महिलाएं
शहीद के परिवार की महिलाओं को ढांढस बंधाती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान की पत्नी
शहीद विजयभान की पत्नी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते ग्रामीण
शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के घर एकत्र ग्रामीण
शहीद के घर एकत्र ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
