करवा चौथ पर आई पति की शहादत की खबर, रो-रोकर बेसुध हुई पत्नी, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

{"_id":"5da88c878ebc3e0179420398","slug":"firozabad-bsf-jawan-martyred-in-firing-of-bangladeshi-soldiers-in-west-bengal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0930\u094b-\u0930\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीद बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के परिवार की महिलाओं को ढांढस बंधाती महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद विजयभान की पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहीद के घर एकत्र ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला