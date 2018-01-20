बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62d8524f1c1b8f268b55f8","slug":"fire-in-garments-shop-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0917\u0902\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0936\u0949\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0917, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबादः सिरसागंज की गारमेंट शॉप में लगी भीषण आग, लाखों का नुकसान
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला फिरोजाबाद, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 11:27 AM IST
फिरोजाबाद के सिरसागंज में मंडी गेट स्थित कपड़े की दुकान में भीषण आग लग गई। आग से लाखों का नुकसान हो गया है।
