बीमार बेटी के बेबस पिता की गुहार, इलाज के लिए मदद करो या फिर 'मौत' दे दो सरकार

{"_id":"5d0f2f278ebc3e40722a78bf","slug":"father-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeking-help-with-his-daughter-s-treatment-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमार बेटी के साथ पीड़ित परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f2f278ebc3e40722a78bf","slug":"father-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeking-help-with-his-daughter-s-treatment-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमार बेटी ललिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f2f278ebc3e40722a78bf","slug":"father-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeking-help-with-his-daughter-s-treatment-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d0f2f278ebc3e40722a78bf","slug":"father-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeking-help-with-his-daughter-s-treatment-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल का लेटर
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d0f2f278ebc3e40722a78bf","slug":"father-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeking-help-with-his-daughter-s-treatment-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5d0f2f278ebc3e40722a78bf","slug":"father-appeal-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeking-help-with-his-daughter-s-treatment-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094b \u092f\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 '\u092e\u094c\u0924' \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह और उसकी बहन
- फोटो : ANI