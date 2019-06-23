शहर चुनें

बीमार बेटी के बेबस पिता की गुहार, इलाज के लिए मदद करो या फिर 'मौत' दे दो सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 02:55 PM IST
बीमार बेटी के साथ पीड़ित परिवार
बीमार बेटी के साथ पीड़ित परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में एक बीमार बेटी के इलाज में पिता ने जमीन और घर तक गिरवी कर दिया, लेकिन उसकी हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष से मिली मदद भी नाकाफी साबित हो रही है। बेबस पिता ने मोदी सरकार से फिर गुहार लगाई कि बेटी के इलाज के लिए मदद की जाए। मदद न मिलने पर परिवार सहित इच्छामृत्यु की अनुमति मांगी है। 
euthanasia father sick daughter daughter's treatment aplastic anaemia ayushman yojna pm narendra modi
बीमार बेटी के साथ पीड़ित परिवार
बीमार बेटी के साथ पीड़ित परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीमार बेटी ललिता
बीमार बेटी ललिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अस्पताल का लेटर
अस्पताल का लेटर - फोटो : ANI
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह - फोटो : ANI
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह और उसकी बहन
बीमार बेटी के पिता सुमेर सिंह और उसकी बहन - फोटो : ANI
