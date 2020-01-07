किसान की हत्या से सनसनी, खेत में बनी कोठरी से बरामद हुआ शव, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

{"_id":"5e1448ad8ebc3e8796394357","slug":"farmer-murdered-in-jasrana-police-station-due-to-money","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940, \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0935, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
किसान की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसान की हत्या की खबर के बाद पहुंचे ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करता परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्या की जानकारी के बाद पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला