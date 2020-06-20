शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Etah Overbridge Incident victim's father in law filed FIR against Construction company

एटा पुल हादसे में उजड़ गया दो बेटियों का सुहाग, पिता ने दर्ज कराया अधिकारियों पर मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 01:21 PM IST
एटा पुल हादसा
एटा पुल हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा जिले के थाना मलावन क्षेत्र में नेशनल हाईवे पर फ्लाईओवर निर्माण कार्य के दौरान शुक्रवार की शाम बीम गिरने से हुए हादसे में पीएनसी कंपनी और एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है। दोनों ही संस्थाओं के अधिकारियों पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया गया है। हादसे में मरने वाले युवकों के ससुर ने यह मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। 
overbridge under construction overbridge overbridge collapsed construction company

