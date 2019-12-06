शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Elephant Hospital For Hydrotherapy Jumbo Pool Up News Agra

यूपीः झारखंड के 'गजराज' का यहां होगा इलाज, जानिए हाथी सेंटर की विशेषताएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 06 Dec 2019 10:25 AM IST
झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी
1 of 6
झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रुनकता हाथी सेंटर में झारखंड से 19 वर्ष के हाथी को इलाज के लिए लाया गया है। बुधवार को झारखंड के रांची जिले से 19 वर्षीय रामू नाम का हाथी को वन विभाग की टीम ने पकड़ा है। जिसके पैरों में काफी चोटें लगी हुई हैं। वन विभाग की टीम ने हाथी को इलाज के लिए यहां स्थित हाथी सेंटर में भेजा। जहां उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है। एक्सरे में उसकी हड्डियों में भी चोटें मिली हैं। जानिए हाथी सेंटर की विशेषताएं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
elephant treatment jharkhand elephant hospital
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

King and queen of sweden seeks worship on ganga ghat and see beauty of rishikesh photos
Dehradun

स्वीडन के शाही दंपति को पसंद आई ऋषिकेश की वादियां, रामझूला पुल पर पैदल चलकर किया दीदार, तस्वीरें...

6 दिसंबर 2019

Amar Ujala Exclusive Ground Report in dehradun after Hyderabad case
Dehradun

#कबतकनिर्भया: देहरादून की सड़कों पर रात 10 बजे, चार लड़कियां, चार खराब स्कूटी और यह नतीजा

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
Delhi doctor
Delhi NCR

रोहिणी में डॉक्टर व महिला साथी की मौत मामले में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, पुलिस भी हैरान

6 दिसंबर 2019

महताब बाग से ताजमहल
Agra

'व्यू प्वाइंट' से ताजमहल का दीदार हुआ महंगा, चांदनी रात में अब इतने की मिलेगी टिकट

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
murder and suicide case
Delhi NCR

इंदिरापुरम हत्या-आत्महत्या मामले में नया खुलासा, लगा होता जाल तो नहीं होती तीनों की मौत

6 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

'ओ' और 'वी' मार्क में उलझी छात्रा की मौत की गुत्थी, परिजन ने उठा रहे पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर सवाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ओपी सिंह, डीजीपी
Kanpur

अब टूटी नींद... सभी दुष्कर्म पीड़िताओं के घर जाएगी यूपी पुलिस, मिलेगी सुरक्षा

6 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: प्रधान के आगे नतमस्तक रहती थी पुलिस, पीड़िता को महीनों दौड़ाया, अब मौत से जूझ रही है वो

6 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
विज्ञापन
इसी जगह मिली थी युवती
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पीटा फिर पेट्रोल डाल लगाई आग, बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्लाती हुई एक किमी तक भागी

6 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव एसएसपी को पेट्राेल वाली बोतल दिखाता सिपाही
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: 30 नवंबर को जमानत पर जेल से छूटकर आया था दरिंदा, बाहर आते ही दिखाई हैवानियत

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
Kanpur

एक घंटे अस्पताल में भटका उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का परिवार, बेटी के जलने की खबर सुन बदहवास हुए पिता

6 दिसंबर 2019

देर से जागी पुलिस
Kanpur

शर्मनाक: उन्नाव पीड़िता को पुलिस ने ढाई महीने दौड़ाया, कोर्ट-महिला आयोग के दबाव में दर्ज की रिपोर्ट

6 दिसंबर 2019

संपूर्णा नंद संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह का दीप जलाकर उदघाटन करतीं प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदी, साथ में विश्वविद्यालय अनुदाय आयोग के आचार्य भूषण पटवर्धनशश, कुलपति राजाराम शास्त्री।
Varanasi

संपूर्णानंद संस्कृत विवि दीक्षांत समारोह: संस्कृत में दोष आने से राष्ट्र पर आएगा संकट- राज्यपाल

6 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

मैनपुरी छात्रा की मौत: ढाई महीने की विवेचना में सिर्फ 'कागजी' कार्रवाई, जानिए क्या थी प्रगति रिपोर्ट

5 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रा का फाइल फोटो
Agra

नवोदय विद्यालय के हॉस्टल में छात्रा की मौतः रात ढाई बजे तक टहलते देखी, सुबह मिला शव

5 दिसंबर 2019

IAS Hari Om
Gorakhpur

जानें कौन हैं वो IAS अफसर? जिन्होंने योगी को गोरखपुर आने से रोका, भेजा था जेल, चुकाई थी कीमत

5 दिसंबर 2019

पकड़े गए आरोपी
Jhansi

यूपी: मात्र 20 सेकंड में कार गायब करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश, कई राज्यों में फैला था इनका आतंक

5 दिसंबर 2019

Big Boverwhelmed by the affection and hospitality of Himachali people, expressed gratitude on blog
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचली लोगों के स्नेह और मेहमाननवाजी से अभिभूत हुए बिग बी, ब्लॉग लिखकर जताया आभार

5 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प।
Lucknow

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप कांड के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं प्रदर्शनकारियों से पुलिस ने की अभद्रता, जड़े थप्पड़

5 दिसंबर 2019

शेख अब्दुल्ला, फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

शेख अब्दुल्ला की जयंतीः बीते चार दशकों में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ

5 दिसंबर 2019

विद्या बालन
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंची अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन, महिलाओं के बारे में कहीं ये बातें , देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2019

बेटी को गोद में लेकर प्रदर्शन करते सचिन चौधरी
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya दिल्ली: बेटी को गोद में लेकर प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे पिता को पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

5 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी
झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथी सेंटर में रामू नाम का हाथी
हाथी सेंटर में रामू नाम का हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जंबो पूल में हाथी
जंबो पूल में हाथी - फोटो : wildlifesos
जंबो पूल में हाथी
जंबो पूल में हाथी - फोटो : wildlifesos
जंबो पूल में हाथी
जंबो पूल में हाथी - फोटो : wildlifesos
जंबो पूल में हाथी
जंबो पूल में हाथी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हैदराबाद रेप-मर्डर केस के चारों आरोपी पुलिस एनकाउंटर में ढेर, कस्टडी से भागने की कोशिश कर रहे थे

हैदराबाद में महिला डॉक्टर से गैंगरेप के बाद हत्या और शव जलाने के मामले के सभी चारों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया है. कहा जा रहा है कि सभी आरोपी भागने के फिराक में थे तभी पुलिस ने उन पर गोली चला दी।

6 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 7:07

महिलाओं के शोषण से जुड़ी घटनाओं को लेकर गुस्से में रानी मुखर्जी कहा- महिलाएं उठाएं आवाज

5 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 6:34

6 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

5 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:56

जब ये एक्टर पहुंचे बैट और बल्ला लेकर, क्रिकेट की काली दुनिया के ये हैं अनसुने राज

5 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:54

मुंबई में स्पॉट हुए बॉलीवुड के कई दिग्गज सितारे, फैंस संग खिचवाईं तस्वीरें

5 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited