यूपीः झारखंड के 'गजराज' का यहां होगा इलाज, जानिए हाथी सेंटर की विशेषताएं

{"_id":"5de9deb88ebc3e5476178896","slug":"elephant-hospital-for-hydrotherapy-jumbo-pool-up-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0917\u091c\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
झारखंड से इलाज के लिए लाया गया हाथी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9deb88ebc3e5476178896","slug":"elephant-hospital-for-hydrotherapy-jumbo-pool-up-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0917\u091c\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाथी सेंटर में रामू नाम का हाथी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de9deb88ebc3e5476178896","slug":"elephant-hospital-for-hydrotherapy-jumbo-pool-up-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0917\u091c\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जंबो पूल में हाथी
- फोटो : wildlifesos
{"_id":"5de9deb88ebc3e5476178896","slug":"elephant-hospital-for-hydrotherapy-jumbo-pool-up-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0917\u091c\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जंबो पूल में हाथी
- फोटो : wildlifesos
{"_id":"5de9deb88ebc3e5476178896","slug":"elephant-hospital-for-hydrotherapy-jumbo-pool-up-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0917\u091c\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जंबो पूल में हाथी
- फोटो : wildlifesos
{"_id":"5de9deb88ebc3e5476178896","slug":"elephant-hospital-for-hydrotherapy-jumbo-pool-up-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0917\u091c\u0930\u093e\u091c' \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जंबो पूल में हाथी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला