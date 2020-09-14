डॉ. दीप्ति प्रकरण: पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगे, हाईकोर्ट से जमानत की फिराक में हत्यारोपी, दहेज हत्या का दर्ज है मुकदमा

{"_id":"5f5eea238ebc3e66392aee60","slug":"dr-deepti-agarwal-death-case-accused-try-to-bail-from-high-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5eea238ebc3e66392aee60","slug":"dr-deepti-agarwal-death-case-accused-try-to-bail-from-high-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5eea238ebc3e66392aee60","slug":"dr-deepti-agarwal-death-case-accused-try-to-bail-from-high-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5eea238ebc3e66392aee60","slug":"dr-deepti-agarwal-death-case-accused-try-to-bail-from-high-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5eea238ebc3e66392aee60","slug":"dr-deepti-agarwal-death-case-accused-try-to-bail-from-high-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0930\u0923: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940, \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला