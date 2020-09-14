शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Dr. Deepti Agarwal Death Case: Accused Try To Bail From High court

डॉ. दीप्ति प्रकरण: पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगे, हाईकोर्ट से जमानत की फिराक में हत्यारोपी, दहेज हत्या का दर्ज है मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 09:29 AM IST
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
1 of 5
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजगंज के विभव वैली व्यू अपार्टमेंट निवासी डॉक्टर दीप्ति अग्रवाल की दहेज हत्या के मामले में आरोपी ससुर डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल, सास अनीता, जेठ अमित और जेठानी तूलिका की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस ने लखनऊ, कानपुर और फिरोजाबाद में दबिश दी है। पुलिस का कहना है कि चारों आरोपी रिश्तेदारों के संपर्क में भी नहीं हैं। वह हाईकोर्ट से जमानत लेने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
bail dr deepti agarwal highcourt crime
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें हर राज्य और शहर से जुड़ी क्राइम समाचार की
ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल मौत मामलाः फरार डॉ. एससी अग्रवाल सहित चार के गैर जमानती वारंट जारी

11 सितंबर 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटी)
Agra

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का प्रकरण : ससुर सहित चार आरोपियों के गैर जमानती वारंट लेगी पुलिस

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामला: पिता ने पुलिस की जांच पर उठाए सवाल, डीजीपी को लिखा पत्र

17 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः पुलिस रवैये से आहत पिता ने मुख्यमंत्री को लिखा पत्र

13 अगस्त 2020

सोमवार के दिन करें महादेव की पूजा, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
astrology

सोमवार के दिन करें महादेव की पूजा, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
उपदेश हत्याकांड
Agra

उपदेश हत्याकांड: मुख्यमंत्री योगी नाराज, दरोगा सलीम खान के खिलाफ हो सकती है कड़ी कार्रवाई

14 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मृतक उपदेश का फाइल फोटो
Agra

अपहरण के बाद हत्याः मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया उपदेश के हत्यारोपियों पर एनएसए लगाने का आदेश

13 सितंबर 2020

राजा मानसिंह हत्याकांड के दोषी कान सिंह भाटी डिप्टी एसपी को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

राजा मानसिंह हत्याकांडः मुख्य आरोपी पूर्व तत्कालीन सीओ कान सिंह की मौत, 82 वर्ष थी उम्र

13 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
पूजा सेठ
Varanasi

मॉडल पूजा सुसाइड केसः पड़ोसियों का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, बताया- घटना वाली रात पति ने...

12 सितंबर 2020

जौनपुर में आग: हादसे वाला कमरा
Jaunpur

Fire in Jaunpur UP News: देखिए दर्दनाक हादसे के गमजदा मंजर की तस्वीरें जिसमे जिंदा जली एक मां और दो मासूम

12 सितंबर 2020

सोमवार के दिन करें महादेव की पूजा, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
astrology

सोमवार के दिन करें महादेव की पूजा, मिलेगा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद
धौर्रा हत्याकांड
Agra

धौर्रा कांड: जूते के फीते से गला घोंटकर की गई थी बच्चे की हत्या, गांव में तनाव बरकरार

12 सितंबर 2020

बिजनौर हत्या मामला
Meerut

खौफनाक हैं ये चार वारदात, कहीं रिश्तों का खून... तो कहीं संबंध तार-तार, देखिए तस्वीरें

11 सितंबर 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

खुल गया जिम ट्रेनर की हत्या का राज, बदमाशों ने ऐसा दिया था वारदात को अंजाम, तीन शूटर गिरफ्तार

11 सितंबर 2020

रोती बिलखती मृत शिक्षक की पत्नी और दो बेटे।(मृतक की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

आठ साल के बेटे ने पिता को दी मुखाग्नि तो नम हो गईं सबकी आंखें, लोगों ने कहा- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

11 सितंबर 2020

योगिता गौतम की हत्या का मामला
Agra

डॉक्टर योगिता हत्याकांड की सुनवाई दिल्ली में चाहते हैं परिजन, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर करेंगे याचिका

11 सितंबर 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन। (इनसेट में हत्यारोपी आर्यमन की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

'कातिल' बेटे का शव देख बेहोश हुई मां, पिता बोले- उसके कर्मों की मिली है सजा

10 सितंबर 2020

जांच करती टीम
Meerut

अमन हत्याकांड: पुलिस अफसरों को मिले अहम सुराग, जल्द खुलेगा हत्या का राज, तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन और जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

चिल्लाते रहे बेबस पिता, हंसते रहे बदमाश, खौफनाक थी वारदात, देखिए तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: फिर बड़ी वारदात, बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े उतारा मौत के घाट, देखिए मौका-ए-वारदात की तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

गुस्साई भीड़ ने पुलिस से छीनकर आरोपी को मार डाला।
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में पुलिस के हाथ से छीनकर भीड़ ने हत्यारे को दी दर्दनाक मौत, कातिल को न बचा पाने वाले एसओ निलंबित

9 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand kashipur honor killing case: Love Couple dead body buried Together
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड ऑनर किलिंग: नाजिया और राशिद को मौत भी नहीं कर पाई जुदा, अगल-बगल दफनाए गए दोनों के शव

8 सितंबर 2020

काशीपुर में हत्या
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: दोस्त के साथ बर्दाश्त नहीं हुआ बहन का प्यार, तो भाई ने पिता के साथ मिलकर किया रिश्तों का कत्ल 

8 सितंबर 2020

अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited