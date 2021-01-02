शहर चुनें
Clash At Tora Police Chocki Agra Action After DGP Call

तोरा चौकी बवालः डीजीपी का फोन आने के बाद हुई पुलिसवालों पर कार्रवाई, हिंसा भड़काने वालों की तलाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 12:26 AM IST
ताजगंज की तोरा चौकी पर कार्य करते लोग

ताजगंज की तोरा चौकी पर कार्य करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजगंज के करबना में गुरुवार को हुए बवाल के मामले में एसएसपी बबलू कुमार ने पुलिसवालों पर कार्रवाई तब की जब रात में डीजीपी हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी का फोन आ गया। डीजीपी ने कहा कि यह बेहद गंभीर मामला है, जिस जिसने लापरवाही बरती है, उस पर एक्शन होना चाहिए। जिन लोगों ने पुलिस चौकी फूंकी है, उन पर भी कड़ी कार्रवाई हो और इसकी रिपोर्ट भेजी जाए। इसके बाद एसएसपी ने पहले पुलिसकर्मियों को सस्पेंड और लाइन हाजिर किया और फिर बवाल के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पांच टीमें गठित कीं। ग्रामीणों को चौकी फूंकने के लिए भड़काने वाले 10 लोगों की भी पुलिस को तलाश है। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को गांव करभना, तोरा, बुढ़ाना, धांधूपुरा, कुआंखेड़ा, बरौली अहीर सहित 12 गांवों में ताबड़तोड़ दबिश दी। 11 लोग गिरफ्तार कर लिए। एक टीम बवाल के वीडियो से आरोपियों की पहचान कर रही है। अब तक 50 के नाम मिल चुके हैं।

ताजगंज की तोरा चौकी पर कार्य करते लोग
ताजगंज की तोरा चौकी पर कार्य करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तोरा चौकी पर हुए बवाल के बाद तैनात पुलिसबल
तोरा चौकी पर हुए बवाल के बाद तैनात पुलिसबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों ने बाइक में लगाई आग (फाइल फोटो)
उपद्रवियों ने बाइक में लगाई आग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रैक्टर (फाइल फोटो)
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रैक्टर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस पर पथराव करती भीड़ (फाइल फोटो)
पुलिस पर पथराव करती भीड़ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में मृत युवक का परिवार
हादसे में मृत युवक का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे एसपी सिटी (फाइल)
मौके पर पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे एसपी सिटी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
