तोरा चौकी बवालः डीजीपी का फोन आने के बाद हुई पुलिसवालों पर कार्रवाई, हिंसा भड़काने वालों की तलाश

{"_id":"5fef6ee4bc02b20b142e4759","slug":"clash-at-tora-police-chocki-agra-action-after-dgp-call","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b\u0930\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
ताजगंज की तोरा चौकी पर कार्य करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तोरा चौकी पर हुए बवाल के बाद तैनात पुलिसबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपद्रवियों ने बाइक में लगाई आग (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रैक्टर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस पर पथराव करती भीड़ (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे में मृत युवक का परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे एसपी सिटी (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला