शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Coronavirus Indian Couple Will Return India From Wuhan City Of China

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा के दंपती, परिवार को मिली खुशी की खबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, एटा, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 03:15 PM IST
पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
1 of 5
पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा जिले के जलेसर निवासी दंपती जल्द अपने वतन लौटेंगे। उनकी स्वदेश वापसी के लिए सांसद हरनाथ सिंह, राजवीर सिंह राजू भैया और एसपी सिंह बघेल सहित कई संस्थाओं ने प्रयास किए थे। शुक्रवार को परिवार की उम्मीद और बढ़ गई जब पता लगा कि बुधवार तक दंपती भारत लौट सकते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
corona virus coronavirus wuhan city of china indian couple
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल पर खिली धूप में उमड़े पर्यटक
Agra

तेज हवाओं ने सुधारा प्रदूषण स्तर, तीन डिग्री चढ़ा पारा, दो दिन स्थिर रहेगा मौसम

14 फरवरी 2020

deoband
Meerut

देवबंद: नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में अठारह दिन से धरने पर डटीं महिलाएं, ईदगाह मैदान से किया ये एलान

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
इमरजेंसी बटन
Lucknow

जाम से छुटकारा चाहते हैं तो दबाइए ये बटन, तत्काल मिलेगी सहायता, इन चौराहों पर सुविधा शुरू

14 फरवरी 2020

Congress protest over cylinder price hike in Lucknow.
Lucknow

एक ही झटके में घरेलू सिलेंडर का दाम 144.5 रुपये बढ़ाए जाने पर धरने पर बैठे कांग्रेसी, केंद्र पर उठाए सवाल

14 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
वैलेंटाइन डे कपल
Lucknow

ये हैं स्पेशल वैलेंटाइन कपल, रिलेशनशिप मजबूत बनाने के लिए इनसे जानिए खास टिप्स

14 फरवरी 2020

वाराणसी कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के वाशिंग लाइन पर खड़ी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस।
Uttar Pradesh

आज शाम को वाराणसी-इंदौर वाया लखनऊ रूट पर होगा महाकाल का ट्रायल, इतनी होगी स्पीड

14 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

विदेशी मुद्रा के साथ पकड़े मुराद अली का आखिर क्या है असली सच, पूछताछ में अब तक हुए ये खुलासे

14 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandauli

वेलेंटाइन डे पर ठगी का शिकार हुआ पति, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का पैसा लेकर पत्नी प्रेमी के साथ फरार

14 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
Princess Of Thailand maha chakri sirindhorn Gone To mall and doing Shopping in uttarakhand
Dehradun

अचानक मॉल पहुंचीं थाईलैंड की राजकुमारी, खुद की अपनी पसंदीदा चीजों की खरीदारी, तस्वीरें... 

14 फरवरी 2020

कलश यात्रा में शामिल महिलाएं।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से मानसरोवर तक कलश यात्रा, मातृ पूजन दिवस का आयोजन, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

14 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Salutes the martyrs of Pulwama attack in Himachal, tiranga yatra in shimla
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों को किया नमन, तिरंगा यात्रा निकालकर याद की शहादत

14 फरवरी 2020

Reservation in promotion: Employees Warning Rally after Work Boycott In dehradun
Dehradun

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण: काम-काज छोड़ सड़कों पर उतरे कर्मचारी, सरकार के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, तस्वीरें...

14 फरवरी 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से 1001 महिलाओं ने सिर पर कलश लेकर निकाली यात्रा, तस्वीरों में देखें विहंगम नजारा

14 फरवरी 2020

Ramgarh taal
Gorakhpur

रामगढ़ ताल में बेटे की मौत के बाद पथरा गई पिता की आंखें, सीएम का सपना है, बने जुहू चौपाटी

14 फरवरी 2020

मृतक मां और बच्चे
Moradabad

यूपी: डबलबेड के बॉक्स में मिला बच्चों का शव, उपर पड़ी थी मां की निर्वस्त्र लाश

14 फरवरी 2020

रोते बिलखते परजिन एवं मृत छात्र
Kanpur

अपहरण फिल्म देख रची खौफनाक साजिश, अगवा कर की हत्या, जंगल में मिला कंकाल और सिर

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

वो आतंकी हमला जिससे आज के दिन सिहर उठा था भारत, पढ़ें देश में हुए इन धमाकों के बारे में

14 फरवरी 2020

rahat indori
Meerut

मोहब्बत की मिट्टी को हिंदुस्तान कहते हैं..., राहत इंदौरी की शायरी ने जीते युवा दिल, खूब बटोरी दाद

14 फरवरी 2020

बिजलीघर चौराहे पर एसपी सिटी ने मारा छापा
Agra

एसपी के छापे में खुला ऑटो से वसूली का कारनामा, स्टीकर लगाकर रुपए ऐंठ रहा दबंग ठेकेदार

14 फरवरी 2020

पुलवामा के शहीद श्यामबाबू को फूल अर्पित करते बच्चे
Kanpur

इस वेलेंटाइन डे पुलवामा के शहीदाें के नाम एक फूल, वीरों को याद कर नम हुई हर आंख

14 फरवरी 2020

वीर सपूत को दी श्रद्घांजलि
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद की बरसीः सरकार के अधूरे वादे, वीर सपूत को दी श्रद्घांजलि, परिवार किया सम्मानित

14 फरवरी 2020

वेलेंटाइनडे
Dehradun

Valentine Day: नजरों के रास्ते दिल में उतरी इनकी मोहब्बत, कुछ ऐसी हैं इन जोड़ों की प्रेम कहानी...

14 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आशीष
आशीष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आशीष यादव
आशीष यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी सुखलाल भारती
जिलाधिकारी सुखलाल भारती - फोटो : Facebook
भाजपा सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल
भाजपा सांसद प्रो. एसपी सिंह बघेल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

पुलवामा हमला 2019 : सुनिए कानपुर के CRPF जवान शहीद श्यामबाबू के बगैर परिवार का कैसे कटा एक साल

14 फरवरी 2019 में पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए डेरापुर के रैगवां निवासी श्याम बाबू के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्य नाथ का भी बुलावा आया है।

14 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 2:00

चीन में कोरोनावायरस का यही रहा हाल तो भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

14 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:57

‘बागी 3’ के प्रमोशन में व्यस्त श्रद्धा कपूर और टाइगर श्रॉफ का दिखा कूल अंदाज

14 फरवरी 2020

सीआरपीएफ श्रद्धांजलि 1:36

Pulwama Terror Attack 2019 : श्रीनगर के लेथपोरा कैंप में CRPF ने दी अपने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि

14 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:54

प्यार की मूरत का प्यार भरे दिन में हुआ था जन्म, कम उम्र में ही छोड़ दी थी दुनिया

14 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited