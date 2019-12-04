शहर चुनें

यूपीः गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाने का विरोध, भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 01:05 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
केंद्र सरकार ने गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा को हटाया तो कांग्रेसियों में उबाल आ गया है। फिरोजाबाद में जिला मुख्यालय पर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने बुधवार को प्रदर्शन किया। मांग की गई कि एसपीजी सुरक्षा को लौटाया जाए। वहीं कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने मांग की कि किसानों की समस्याएं भी जल्द से जल्द निस्तारित की जाएं।
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा हटाने को लेकर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा हटाने को लेकर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
कांग्रेस
कांग्रेस - फोटो : social media
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : amar ujala
धरने पर बैठे नेता
धरने पर बैठे नेता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
