यूपीः गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाने का विरोध, भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी

{"_id":"5de760d48ebc3e54ca642580","slug":"congress-leaders-protest-over-spg-suraksha-of-gandhi-family-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de760d48ebc3e54ca642580","slug":"congress-leaders-protest-over-spg-suraksha-of-gandhi-family-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा हटाने को लेकर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने किया जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de760d48ebc3e54ca642580","slug":"congress-leaders-protest-over-spg-suraksha-of-gandhi-family-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5de760d48ebc3e54ca642580","slug":"congress-leaders-protest-over-spg-suraksha-of-gandhi-family-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका गांधी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5de760d48ebc3e54ca642580","slug":"congress-leaders-protest-over-spg-suraksha-of-gandhi-family-in-firozabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940\u0903 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0939\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धरने पर बैठे नेता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला