साहब, मुझे घर से निकालना चाहता है बेटा, मां की फरियाद सुनकर पिघला पुलिस का दिल

{"_id":"5de5ec978ebc3e55071b0b70","slug":"protect-from-son-said-65-year-old-woman-in-hariparwat-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
65 वर्षीय दुलारी देवी ने
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत पुलिस से गुहार लगाने पहुंची दुलारी देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत पुलिस स्टेशन आगरा
दुलारी देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी ऑफिस में शिकायत करने पहुंचे पीड़ित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला