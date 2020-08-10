मेधा का सम्मान: सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत के नाम पर फतेहाबाद शहरी सड़क, कहलाएगी सिद्धांत मार्ग

{"_id":"5f30e19d8ebc3e3cd9218f27","slug":"cbse-topper-sidhant-pangoria-name-road-build-in-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928: \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0908 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0915\u0939\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के नाम पर बनाई गई सड़क का लगा बोर्ड
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया
परिवार के साथ सिद्धांत
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के पैतृक घर तक जाने वाली सड़क अब उनके नाम पर सिद्धांत मार्ग कहलाएगी
