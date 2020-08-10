शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Cbse Topper Siddhant Pangoriya Name Road Build In Village

मेधा का सम्मान: सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत के नाम पर फतेहाबाद शहरी सड़क, कहलाएगी सिद्धांत मार्ग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 11:35 AM IST
सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया
1 of 5
सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के पैतृक घर तक जाने वाली सड़क अब उनके नाम पर सिद्धांत मार्ग कहलाएगी। डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम गौरव पथ योजना के तहत यह नामकरण किया गया है। लोक निर्माण विभाग ने इस संबंध में यहां बोर्ड लगा दिया गया।
 
cbse topper siddhant pangoria cbse dr. apj abdul kalam gaurav path scheme siddhant pangoriya

सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया
सीबीएसई टॉपर सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के नाम पर बनाई गई सड़क का लगा बोर्ड
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के नाम पर बनाई गई सड़क का लगा बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ सिद्धांत
परिवार के साथ सिद्धांत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के पैतृक घर तक जाने वाली सड़क अब उनके नाम पर सिद्धांत मार्ग कहलाएगी
सिद्धांत पेंगोरिया के पैतृक घर तक जाने वाली सड़क अब उनके नाम पर सिद्धांत मार्ग कहलाएगी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
