शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Doctor Deepti Suicide Case Agra Police Send Husband Jail

तीन दिन में नहीं मिली डॉ. दीप्ति की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट, नौकरानियों के बयान दर्ज कर पति को भेजा जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 10:18 AM IST
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
1 of 8
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल की दहेज के लिए हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार उनके पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल को रविवार को जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी डॉक्टर की तीन और नौकरानियों के बयान भी दर्ज किए हैं। उधर, तीन दिन बाद भी पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट फरीदाबाद के अस्पताल से नहीं मिल सकी है।

ये भी पढ़ें- डा. दीप्ति की दहेज हत्या में पति डा. सुमित गिरफ्तार, क्राइम सीन री कंस्ट्रक्ट करेगी एफएसएल की टीम
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
30 दिन में करें NDA की पक्की तैयारी, हजारों छात्रों को सेलेक्ट करा चुके फैकल्टी लेंगे कक्षाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
doctor deepti suicide case suicide case agra crime news agra crime news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अपने पति डॉक्टर सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति
Agra

डा. दीप्ति की दहेज हत्या में पति डा. सुमित गिरफ्तार , क्राइम सीन री कंस्ट्रक्ट करेगी एफएसएल की टीम 

9 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
Agra

'मैं तुम्हें चाहती हूं, तुम भी मुझे चाहते हो न...' डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत की कहानी, पन्नों की जुबानी

8 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
शिवानी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

मायके में विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर की खुदकुशी, ससुरालीजनों पर लगाया दहेज की मांग का आरोप

8 अगस्त 2020

पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
Agra

डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामलाः पति सहित पांच पर दहेज हत्या का मुकदमा

8 अगस्त 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल से जानें कैसा होगा आने वाला पल
weekly horoscope

साप्ताहिक राशिफल से जानें कैसा होगा आने वाला पल
hapur dm aditi singh
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: हापुड़ की डीएम ने निभाया बेटे का फर्ज, पिता को दी मुखाग्नि, बेटी के देख भावुक हुईं अदिति सिंह

10 अगस्त 2020

पिता की मौत के बाद डीएम के पैरों में गिर पड़ी बेटी
Kanpur

चीखते हुए डीएम के पैरों पर गिर पड़ी बेटी, बोली- लापरवाह डॉक्टरों ने मेरे पिता को मार डाला, योगी जी न्याय दो

10 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जान जोखिम में डालकर परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हजारों अभ्यर्थी, नहीं दिखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

10 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे के करीबी उमाकांत को भेजा गया जेल
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: पुलिस से लूटे गए कारतूस विकास के करीबी उमाकांत के घर से बरामद, भेजा गया जेल

10 अगस्त 2020

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
SGT University

हमारी पृथ्वी व पर्यावरण समस्या 
विज्ञापन
अपराजिता- हिंदी माध्यम से पढ़ी महिलाएं जिन्होंने पाई अपार सफलता
Agra

अपराजिताः हिंदी माध्यम में पढ़कर शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में हासिल किया मुकाम, पढ़िये जुझारू महिलाओं की कहानी

10 अगस्त 2020

rakesh pandey encounter
Lucknow

राकेश पांडेय एनकाउंटर: इंजीनियर बनना चाहता था शार्प शूटर, 1993 में की थी पहली हत्या, फिर भाजपा विधायक...

10 अगस्त 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल से जानें कैसा होगा आने वाला पल
weekly horoscope

साप्ताहिक राशिफल से जानें कैसा होगा आने वाला पल
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन चार थाना क्षेत्रों में आज से एक सप्ताह तक रहेगा लॉकडाउन, जानिए क्या खुलेगा, क्या रहेगा बंद

10 अगस्त 2020

Rakesh Pandey encounter
Lucknow

राकेश पांडेय एनकाउंटर: मुख्तार अंसारी का सबसे भरोसेमंद था शार्प शूटर, निशाना था अचूक

10 अगस्त 2020

कलम के सिपाही की कर्मभूमि तो शायरी के बादशाह की जन्मभूमि है गोरक्षनगरी।
Gorakhpur

इनके दम पर गोरखपुरवासी भरते हैं दम, गर्व से कहते हैं- 'हिंदी हैं हम'

10 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Basti

इस वजह से हो रही है कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, जानिए किन मरीजों पर सबसे ज्यादा मडरा रहा है खतरा

10 अगस्त 2020

संजय कुमार का शौक ही बन गया आय का जरिया।
Gorakhpur

बचपन के शौक को आय का जरिया बनाकर कामयाब हुआ ये होनहार शख्स, जानिए कैसे साकार हुआ इनका सपना

10 अगस्त 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के तीन डॉक्टरों की नई दिल्ली में हुई प्लाज्मा थेरेपी, कोरोना की चपेट में आने के बाद किया गया था रेफर

10 अगस्त 2020

पुलिस के गिरफ्त में आरोपी व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो।
Deoria

कानपुर के विकास दुबे का रिश्तेदार बताकर रंगदारी मांग रहा था बदमाश, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

10 अगस्त 2020

rakesh pandey encounter
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: शार्प शूटर राकेश पांडेय एनकाउंटर मामले में नया मोड़, गाड़ी पेड़ से टकराई, लेकिन डेंट तक नहीं आया

10 अगस्त 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

चिता पर रखे शव के जीवित होने पर मचा हड़कंप, रोकना पड़ा दाह संस्कार, तस्वीरें

10 अगस्त 2020

नीशू की फाइल फोटो
Jalaun

यूपी: नीशू खुदकुशी मामला, मौत पर सियासत गर्मायी, पहुंचे कांग्रेसी, सपाई और भाजपाई

10 अगस्त 2020

महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
Agra

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच मेहताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल का दीदार, पर्यटकों के लिए टिकट की ये है व्यवस्था

10 अगस्त 2020

को-पायलट अखिलेश की अंतिम यात्रा
Agra

केरल विमान हादसाः को-पायलट अखिलेश को अंतिम विदाई, एक टक निहारती रहीं पत्नी, भाई ने किया आखिरी सलाम

10 अगस्त 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल को जेल भेजने के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल को जेल भेजने के लिए ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी को कोर्ट ले जाने के लिए मंगाई टूरिस्ट कार
आरोपी को कोर्ट ले जाने के लिए मंगाई टूरिस्ट कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited