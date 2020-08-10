तीन दिन में नहीं मिली डॉ. दीप्ति की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट, नौकरानियों के बयान दर्ज कर पति को भेजा जेल

{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की फाइल फोटी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल को जेल भेजने के लिए ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानकारी देते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी को कोर्ट ले जाने के लिए मंगाई टूरिस्ट कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f30cf918ebc3e3cef53f30b","slug":"doctor-deepti-suicide-case-agra-police-send-husband-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0921\u0949. \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला