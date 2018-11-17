बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bf01568bdec2269871ef4de","slug":"bjp-workers-held-kamal-sandesh-bike-rally-without-helmet-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने उड़ाई यातायात नियमों की धज्जियां, योगी के मंत्री बोले- जवानी जवानी होती है...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 08:25 PM IST
ताजनगरी में प्रदेश के ग्राम विकास व चिकित्सा स्वास्थ मंत्री महेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने शनिवार को भाजपा कमल संदेश बाइक रैली को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। बाइक रैली में सैकड़ों की तादाद में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। इनमें ज्यादातर कार्यकर्ताओं ने हेलमेट नहीं लगा रखा था।
