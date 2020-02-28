शहर चुनें

विश्व प्रसिद्ध दो गांवों के बीच बिन शादी ससुराल का नाता, राधाकृष्ण के प्रेम से जुड़ी है परंपरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 01:09 PM IST
बरसाना और नंदगांव
1 of 7
बरसाना और नंदगांव - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ब्रज का कण-कण राधा-कृष्ण के पावन प्रेम का साक्षी है। यहां की परंपराएं अनूठी हैं, जो राधा-कृष्ण के पावन रिश्ते को आज भी संजोए हुए हैं। ऐसी ही एक परंपरा राधारानी के गांव बरसाना और श्रीकृष्ण के नंदगांव के बीच 5000 वर्षों से चली जा रही है। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार इन दोनों गांवों के बीच अब तक कोई वैवाहिक संबंध नहीं हुआ है, जबकि यहां लोग ससुराल का रिश्ता निभाते हैं और एक-दूसरे का आदर-सम्मान करते हैं। जानिए इस अनूठी परंपरा के पीछे क्या है कहानी...
barsana and nandgaon barsana lathmar holi lathmar holi holi 2020

बरसाना और नंदगांव
बरसाना और नंदगांव - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बरसाना की दीवारों पर लठामार होली की तस्वीरें
बरसाना की दीवारों पर लठामार होली की तस्वीरें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लठामार होली खेलतीं बरसाना की हुरियारिन (फाइल)
लठामार होली खेलतीं बरसाना की हुरियारिन (फाइल)
लठामार होली (फाइल फोटो)
लठामार होली (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधाकृष्ण के स्वरूपों पर पुष्पवर्षा (फाइल)
राधाकृष्ण के स्वरूपों पर पुष्पवर्षा (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी मंदिर
राधारानी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदभवन
नंदभवन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
