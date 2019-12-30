अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट में चला सुरों का जादू, दिलकश आवाज से गुलजार हुई गलन भरी शाम

{"_id":"5e08f11a8ebc3e87cf3e1dd9","slug":"amar-ujala-bollywood-star-night-with-singer-alamgir-khan-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक ममता सिंह और आलमगीर खान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e08f11a8ebc3e87cf3e1dd9","slug":"amar-ujala-bollywood-star-night-with-singer-alamgir-khan-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक आलमगीर खान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e08f11a8ebc3e87cf3e1dd9","slug":"amar-ujala-bollywood-star-night-with-singer-alamgir-khan-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक आलमगीर ने दिलकश आवाज से बांधा समां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e08f11a8ebc3e87cf3e1dd9","slug":"amar-ujala-bollywood-star-night-with-singer-alamgir-khan-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e08f11a8ebc3e87cf3e1dd9","slug":"amar-ujala-bollywood-star-night-with-singer-alamgir-khan-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला