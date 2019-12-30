शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   amar ujala bollywood star night with singer alamgir khan in agra

अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट में चला सुरों का जादू, दिलकश आवाज से गुलजार हुई गलन भरी शाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 12:14 AM IST
गायक ममता सिंह और आलमगीर खान
1 of 5
गायक ममता सिंह और आलमगीर खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में बॉलीवुड के स्टार सिंगर आलमगीर खान ने अपनी दिलकश आवाज से रविवार को गलन भरी शाम को गुलजार कर दिया। सतरंगी रोशनी में नहाये स्टेज पर जब आलमगीर अपनी दिलकश आवाज का जादू बिखेरते हुए पहुंचे, तो युवाओं ने उनके द्वारा गाए गए मशूहर गाने  ‘मौका, मौका, मौका, कब आएगा मौका...’ चिल्लाकर स्वागत किया। इसके बाद आलमगीर की ओर से जैसे ही यह गाना शुरू किया गया, तो सभागार में मौजूद युवाओं ने उनके गाने पर अपनी तालियों के साथ ताल से ताल मिलाना शुरू कर दिया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
amar ujala bollywood star night singer alamgir khan new year celebrations
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

कश्मीर में आज और जम्मू में कल से बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार, नए साल पर पर्यटक उठा सकेंगे बर्फ का आनंद

30 दिसंबर 2019

कड़ाके की सर्दी में गर्म कपड़ों में कैद सैलानी
Agra

बर्फीली हवाओं का सितम, नए साल पर बारिश के आसार, नहीं मिलेगी अभी ठंड से राहत

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
जल संकट से जूझते लोग
Agra

यहां 'सिस्टम की बेदर्दी' से भीषण सर्दी में पानी के लिए जूझ रहे लोग, छूट रही कंपकंपी, देखें तस्वीरें

30 दिसंबर 2019

प्रेम सरोवर पहुंचे तेजप्रताप यादव
Agra

पत्नी ऐश्वर्या से तलाक के मसले के बीच तेजप्रताप ब्रज में बजा रहे बंशी, पहुंचे प्रेम सरोवर

30 दिसंबर 2019

richa singh
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विविः महिला हॉस्टल के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं ऋचा सिंह गिरफ्तार

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में भीषण ठंड, दिनभर छाया रहा कोहरा
Kanpur

यूपी में काल बनी ठंड, सीजन में दूसरी बार 48 साल का रिकार्ड टूटा, रात में दो पहुंचा पारा, 43 की मौत

29 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी बाबा मणींद्र महाराज
Kanpur

भाजपा का करीबी बाबा जिसका दिल्ली से लखनऊ तक चलता था सिक्का, हत्या का लगा आरोप, सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचा

29 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
सीएम योगी एवं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Kanpur

कल शाह व सीएम योगी छात्रों को बांटेंगे उपाधियां, जानिए क्यों चौराहों पर तैनात हुए डंडा लिए हुए युवक

29 दिसंबर 2019

Huge Crowd in Bjp CAA Support Rally in dehradun see visuals
Dehradun

सीएए के समर्थन में भाजपा और हिंदू संगठनों ने दिखाया 'शक्ति प्रदर्शन', लगे जय श्री राम के नारे, तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2019

लोक नृत्य प्रस्तुत करते बच्चे
Kanpur

नागिन डांस के बीच आंखों पर रख कर चलाया चक्र तो लोगों ने दातों तले दबा ली उंगली, देखें तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2019

शनिवार को बहू की हुई थी मौत।
Kushinagar

बहू की मौत की खबर सुनते ही सास को लगा सदमा, एक घर से निकली दो अर्थी

29 दिसंबर 2019

Cold in Delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में ठंड से लोगों का जीना मुहाल, तस्वीरों में देखें इंसान और जानवर का हाल

29 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

सलमान खुर्शीद ने पीएम मोदी और शाह पर लगाया सीएए पर भ्रम फैलाने का आरोप, बोले ‘निर्दोषों को बचाएंगे’

29 दिसंबर 2019

Tourists crowd in Auli and Nainital Traffic jam for new year 2020 celebration
Chamoli

नए साल से पहले ही औली और नैनीताल पर्यटकों से पैक, पार्किंग फुल होने से लगा लंबा जाम, तस्वीरें...

29 दिसंबर 2019

leopard
Bijnor

बिजनौर: गुलदार ने खेत पर काम कर रहे किसान की गर्दन दबोची, बाल-बाल बची जान, गांव में दहशत

29 दिसंबर 2019

up police, sp city meerut
Meerut

मेरठ हिंसा: तनाव बरकरार, उपद्रवियों की गिरफ्तारी बनी चुनौती, सोशल मीडिया पर पैनी नजर 

29 दिसंबर 2019

Meerut Violence
Meerut

उपद्रव के पीछे थी बड़ी योजना, पीएफआई-एसडीएफआई संगठन की साजिश बेनकाब, गृह मंत्रालय ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

29 दिसंबर 2019

‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के साथ लोगों को ठुमके लगाने का मिला मौका।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: ‘हीरो नंबर वन’ गोविंदा के संग 'यूपी वाला ठुमका' गाने पर लोगों ने लागाए ठुमके

29 दिसंबर 2019

गोविंदा सीएम योगी से मुलाकात करते हुए।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी से मिले बॉलीवुड स्टार गोविंदा, गोरखनाथ बाबा के किए दर्शन

29 दिसंबर 2019

पोस्टर दिखाकर आरोपियों की तलाश करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर हिंसा: बवाल के एक और आरोपित को पुलिस ने उठाया, ऐसे हुई पहचान

29 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड में कुछ इस तरह जाती युवतियां।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरों में देखिए गोरखपुर में कहर बरपा रही ठंड, 57 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड टूटा

29 दिसंबर 2019

गायक ममता सिंह और आलमगीर खान
गायक ममता सिंह और आलमगीर खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक आलमगीर खान
गायक आलमगीर खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक आलमगीर ने दिलकश आवाज से बांधा समां
गायक आलमगीर ने दिलकश आवाज से बांधा समां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट
अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट
अमर उजाला बॉलीवुड स्टार नाइट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हेमंत सोरेन सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक का पहला फैसला, बदलेगा राज्य का प्रतीक चिन्ह

हेमंत सोरेन सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक हुई। जिसमें कई अहम फैसला पर मुहर लगी।

29 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिष 3:09

30 दिसंबर का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

29 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 1:25

झारखंड के सीएम पद की शपथ के बाद हेमंत सोरेन ने इन्हें किया याद

29 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:16

प्रियंका पर लखनऊ पुलिस का एक्शन, बिना हेलमेट स्कूटी पर बैठने का कटा चालान

29 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:02

दादासाहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किए गए अमिताभ बच्चन

29 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited