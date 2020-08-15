शहर चुनें
Agra Weather: स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मौसम हुआ खुशगवार, आसमान में छाए बादल, बारिश के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 12:05 PM IST
खुशनुमा मौसम में लहराया तिरंगा
1 of 5
खुशनुमा मौसम में लहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में रातभर रुक रुककर हुई रिमझिम बारिश ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मौसम को और खुशनुमा बना दिया। शुक्रवार को दिनभर में 24.2 मिमी बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। सुबह फुहार पड़ी तो शाम को तेज बारिश हुई। शनिवार सुबह से आसमान में बादल छाए हुए हैं। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान मुताबिक अगले तीन दिनों तक बादलों की लुकाछिपी बनी रह सकती है। 
खुशनुमा मौसम में लहराया तिरंगा
खुशनुमा मौसम में लहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हुई बारिश
आगरा में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलेक्ट्रेट में ध्वजारोहण करते जिलाधिकारी
कलेक्ट्रेट में ध्वजारोहण करते जिलाधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हुई बारिश (फाइल)
आगरा में हुई बारिश (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
