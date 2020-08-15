Agra Weather: स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मौसम हुआ खुशगवार, आसमान में छाए बादल, बारिश के आसार

{"_id":"5f377bf19df7720500282de4","slug":"agra-weather-forecast-for-next-three-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Agra Weather: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खुशनुमा मौसम में लहराया तिरंगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कलेक्ट्रेट में ध्वजारोहण करते जिलाधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में हुई बारिश (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला