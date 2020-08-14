शहर चुनें
Independence Day 2020: यहां रोज मनाया जाता है आजादी का जश्न, कोरोना काल में भी जारी है अनूठी परंपरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 10:10 PM IST
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा का अजीत नगर चौराहा राष्ट्रप्रेम की अनूठी मिसाल है। यह चौराहा उन चुनिंदा स्थलों में से एक है, जहां हर रोज राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा फहराया जाता है। इस अनूठी परंपरा की शुरुआत 26 जनवरी 2018 (गणतंत्र दिवस) से हुई, तब से अनवरत जारी है। कोरोना काल में भी यहां प्रतिदन तिरंगा फहराया जाता है। इस कार्यक्रम में हर वर्ग के लोग शामिल होते हैं। 
independence day 2020 स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020 74 independence day

सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर कार्यक्रम में जुटे लोग
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर कार्यक्रम में जुटे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत माता के नारे लगाते लोग
भारत माता के नारे लगाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर लहराता तिरंगा
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर लहराता तिरंगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
