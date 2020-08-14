Independence Day 2020: यहां रोज मनाया जाता है आजादी का जश्न, कोरोना काल में भी जारी है अनूठी परंपरा

{"_id":"5f36bb260a70b26f0e684619","slug":"independence-day-2020-tricolor-hoist-every-day-at-selfie-point-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Independence Day 2020: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f36bb260a70b26f0e684619","slug":"independence-day-2020-tricolor-hoist-every-day-at-selfie-point-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Independence Day 2020: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर कार्यक्रम में जुटे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f36bb260a70b26f0e684619","slug":"independence-day-2020-tricolor-hoist-every-day-at-selfie-point-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Independence Day 2020: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत माता के नारे लगाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f36bb260a70b26f0e684619","slug":"independence-day-2020-tricolor-hoist-every-day-at-selfie-point-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Independence Day 2020: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f36bb260a70b26f0e684619","slug":"independence-day-2020-tricolor-hoist-every-day-at-selfie-point-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Independence Day 2020: \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर लहराता तिरंगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला