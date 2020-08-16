शहर चुनें
डॉ. दीप्ति की मौत का मामला: पिता ने पुलिस की जांच पर उठाए सवाल, डीजीपी को लिखा पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 12:15 AM IST
डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में डॉ. दीप्ति अग्रवाल की दहेज के लिए हत्या के मामले में पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला ने सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने डीजीपी को पत्र भेजकर विवेचना किसी जांच एजेंसी से कराने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि पुलिस ने डॉ. सुमित की गिरफ्तारी के बाद कार्रवाई पर ब्रेक लगा दिया है। आरोपी सास-ससुर को दस दिन में भी गिरफ्तार नहीं किया है। 


डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो)
डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल)
पति डॉ. सुमित अग्रवाल के साथ डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला
डॉ. दीप्ति के पिता डॉ. नरेश मंगला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला
डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
