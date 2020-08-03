Rakshabandhan 2020: राखी के पर्व पर बाजार गुलजार, नियम भी तार-तार, दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़

{"_id":"5f27b36a6ffb13570b1b3523","slug":"agra-up-news-crowd-gathering-in-markets-on-rakshabandhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Rakshabandhan 2020: \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930-\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मिठाई की दुकान के बाहर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मिठाई और घेवर खरीदते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में मिठाई की दुकान पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोडवेज बस में भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा की स्वीट शॉप में ग्राहक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला