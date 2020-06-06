अनामिका शुक्ला: एक नाम से एक पद पर 25 स्कूलों में नौकरी, 13 महीनों में उठाई एक करोड़ सैलरी

{"_id":"5edb8b6db75cf0099d18f304","slug":"agra-news-teacher-anamika-shukla-case-latest-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0926 \u092a\u0930 25 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 13 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0908 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिक्षिका अनामिका शुक्ला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीएसए कार्यालय में अनामिका शुक्ला से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्जीवाड़े की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीएसए कार्यालय में अनामिका शुक्ला से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला