पर्यावरण दिवस पर प्रकृति ने दिया स्वच्छ हवा का तोहफा, सबसे कम दर्ज हुआ एक्यूआई

{"_id":"5eda66124e5c7b2bfd7f40d2","slug":"nature-gave-a-gift-of-cleanest-air-on-world-environment-day-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b \u0939\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
चंबल नदी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला