पर्यावरण दिवस पर प्रकृति ने दिया स्वच्छ हवा का तोहफा, सबसे कम दर्ज हुआ एक्यूआई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 09:04 PM IST
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर लोगों ने प्रकृति को सहेजने के लिए भले ही एक पौधा न रोपा हो, लेकिन प्रकृति ने इस दिन शुद्ध हवा का शानदार तोहफा दिया है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक) की शुरुआत के पांच वर्षों में पर्यावरण दिवस पर ताजनगरी में सबसे स्वच्छ हवा इस वर्ष ही मिली। 
world environment day cleanest air air quality index aqi agra

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : Amar Ujala
चंबल नदी
चंबल नदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा लॉकडाउन
आगरा लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
