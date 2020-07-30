शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Agra News: Prostitution Racket Leader and his partner got bail

देह व्यापार: सरगना और उसके साथी को मिली जमानत, पूछताछ में बताए थे कई बड़े लोगों के नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 11:26 AM IST
सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
1 of 5
सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में देह व्यापार के मामले में जेल भेजी गई सरगना महिला और उसके साथी होटल संचालक को बुधवार को अदालत से जमानत मिल गई। दोनों को एक-एक लाख रुपये के दो-दो जमानती और इतनी ही राशि के निजी मुचलकों पर रिहा करने के आदेश किए गए। इस मामले में गिरोह के 10 से ज्यादा सदस्य अभी फरार हैं। सरगना ने पूछताछ में कई बड़े लोगों से अपने रिश्ते बताए थे।


संबंधित खबर- देह व्यापार: रिमांड पर सरगना ने उगले राज, बोली- कई बड़े लोगों से हैं संबंध, किस किसका नाम लूं...
सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
