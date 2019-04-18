VoteKaro नए जीवन की जिम्मेदारी से शुरुआत, विदाई से पहले दुल्हन ने डाला वोट

{"_id":"5cb81a9cbdec2214195ad436","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-live-voting-bride-groom-casts-vote-agra-news-update-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#VoteKaro \u0928\u090f \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन के जोड़े वोट डालने पहुंची पूनम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी की रस्म के बाद हरीओम कुमार ने किया मतदान
बुजुर्ग मतदाता को लेकर जाता परिजन
पहली बार मतदान करने की खुशी
