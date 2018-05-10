बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हे भगवान ! ये तूफान और कितने जख्म देगा, उजड़ रही हंसती-खेलती दुनिया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 12:58 PM IST
पहले 11 अप्रैल फिर दो मई और अब नौ मई को आने वाली तबाही लोगों की हंसती-खेलती दुनिया उजाड़ कर चली गई। अकेले आगरा में ही तूफान से अब तक 78 मारे जा चुके हैं।
