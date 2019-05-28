शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   agra cantt railway station pictures share by police on social media

रंग लाई एसएसपी की मुहिम, लपकों से मुक्त ये आगरा छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन है...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 08:26 PM IST
आगरा पुलिस ने साझा की छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर
1 of 5
आगरा पुलिस ने साझा की छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर कदम रखते ही लपकों की फौज पर्यटकों पर टूट पड़ती थी। इस बात का संज्ञान एसएसपी अमित पाठक ने लिया। पुलिस कप्तान पिछले सप्ताह पर्यटक बनकर यहां पहुंचे थे और उन्होंने यहां रेलवे अधिकारियों से बातचीत कर यात्रियों और पर्यटकों की सुविधाएं बढ़ाने के लिए सुझाव दिए थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ssp amit pathak agra police social media agra cantt railway station
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में सामने आया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच, डीजीपी ने बताया क्यों हुई हत्या

28 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह यादव को नहीं दिए वोट तो गांव वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीट किया लहूलुहान, फायरिंग से दहशत

28 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
महिला की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

थाने में बेल्ट से महिला की पिटाई मामले में नया मोड़, आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी गिरफ्तार होते ही हुए रिहा

28 मई 2019

पूजा और जसवीर भाटी
Meerut

कॉलेज में प्यार, शादी और फिर बेरहमी से पत्नी की हत्या, पढ़ें सात साल की प्रेम कहानी का खौफनाक अंत

28 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

सलमान के नसीब में जीत से ज्यादा लिखी हार, इनके नाना थे राष्ट्रपति, खुर्शीद के कई और भी अनसुने किस्से

28 मई 2019

gurugram man jai shri ram
Delhi NCR

युवक से जबरन नारे लगवाने और मारपीट का मामला: एफआईआर में 'जय श्रीराम' और 'भारत माता की जय' का उल्लेख नहीं

28 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

himachal famous tourist places manali and how to get there
Shimla

एक ऐसा शहर जो बर्फ से लदी वादियों के बीच है बसा, घूमने जाएं तो याद रखें ये काम की बातें

28 मई 2019

जुलूस में घुसा सांड
Lucknow

लखनऊः रमजान के जुलूस में घुसा सांड, मची भगदड़, कई हुए चोटिल

28 मई 2019

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
UK Board

UK Board Result के लिए आज ही Missed Call करें
विज्ञापन
जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत
Lucknow

यूपी: बाराबंकी में 14 जिंदगियों को लील गई जहरीली 'लाल परी', तस्वीरों में देखिए दर्द के निशां

28 मई 2019

श्रीनगर डल झील
Jammu

बर्फ, हसीं वादियों और एडवेंचर के शौकीन छुट्टियों में जम्मू-कश्मीर घूमने आएं, ये है पूरा प्लान

28 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
स्ट्रेचर न मिला तो पिता ने बीमार बेटे को पीठ पर लादा
Kanpur

स्ट्रेचर न मिला तो पिता ने बीमार बेटे को पीठ पर लादा, ये तस्वीरें आपको भी रुला देंगी

28 मई 2019

कमलेश वाल्मीकि की मौत
Delhi NCR

यूपीः बुलंदशहर के पूर्व सपा सांसद की संदिग्ध मौत की जांच में अब तक 4 बड़े खुलासे

28 मई 2019

Comment on cap of a Muslim youth, force to chant jai shri ram, police identify accused cctv footage
Delhi NCR

मुस्लिम युवक विवाद: घर लौटना चाहता है पीड़ित, गौतम गंभीर की टिप्पणी पर मनोज तिवारी ने कही ये बात

28 मई 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस भी शर्म से पानी-पानी

27 मई 2019

ट्रक में भड़की आग
Shimla

तस्वीरें: सेना के ट्रक में अचानक भड़की आग, मची अफरा-तफरी, जवानों ने ऐसे बचाई जान

28 मई 2019

मृतक की पत्नी को सांत्वना देते हुईं स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, इन दो लोगों से चल रही थी तनातनी

27 मई 2019

Gambhir demand action gurugram man forced to remove skull cap chant jai shri ram bharat mata ki jai
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में जबरन जय श्री राम के नारे लगवाने पर गौतम गंभीर को याद आए जावेद अख्तर, कह दी बड़ी बात

27 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

हार का मातम और 'डिंपल भाभी' के समर्थन में कई लोगों ने दे डाली 'बालों की बलि', ये सच भी सामने आया

28 मई 2019

छात्रा के सामने बदसलूकी करते हैं मनचले
Meerut

वीडियो वायरल: कभी पिस्टल दिखाते तो कभी उतारते हैं कपड़े, शोहदों की दहशत में जी रहा छात्रा का परिवार

27 मई 2019

गंगनहर
Meerut

तस्वीरें: घर से झूठ बोलकर दिल्ली से निकले थे तीन दोस्त, सच जानकर परिजनों के पैरो तले खिसकी जमीन

28 मई 2019

Smriti Irani in cremation ceremony of BJP leader in Amethi.
Lucknow

स्मृति ईरानी ने रूढ़ियों को तोड़ भाजपा नेता की अर्थी को दिया कांधा, परिजनों को दी सांत्वना, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

दुर्घटना के बाद बिलखते परिजन, ग्रामीणों की भीड़ व आरोपी दरोगा
Lucknow

दरोगा की कार ने नाना-नातिन को रौंदा, मौत, गुस्साए ग्रामीण हुए हमलावर तो कमरे में किया बंद

28 मई 2019

आगरा पुलिस ने साझा की छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर
आगरा पुलिस ने साझा की छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छावनी स्टेशन पर रेल अधिकारियों से बात करते एसएसपी आगरा (फाइल फोटो)
छावनी स्टेशन पर रेल अधिकारियों से बात करते एसएसपी आगरा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंगलवार को कुछ ऐसा देखने को मिला आगरा छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन
मंगलवार को कुछ ऐसा देखने को मिला आगरा छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ जाते एसएसपी अमित पाठक
पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ जाते एसएसपी अमित पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंगलवार को ऐसा देखने को मिला आगरा छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन
मंगलवार को ऐसा देखने को मिला आगरा छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कहीं आपका पासवर्ड ये तो नहीं, सेफ पासवर्ड के लिए अपनाए ये तरीका

लगातार बढ़ रहे साइबर क्राइम को आपका पासवर्ड बढ़ावा देता है। अगर आपके किसी भी अकाउंट का पासवर्ड कॉमन या आसान है तो वो बहुत जल्दी हैक हो सकता है। यहां देखिए वो पासवर्ड जो हैकिंग के लिए है बेहद आसान।

28 मई 2019

वायरल वीडियो 1:34

महिला को थाने में पीटने का वीडियो वायरल, दो हवलदार निलंबित, तीन एसपीओ बर्खास्त

28 मई 2019

अमेठी 2:08

स्मृति को चुनकर लोगों ने क्यों छोड़ा राहुल का हाथ, अमेठी से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट

28 मई 2019

अमित शाह 3:38

Amit Shah: ABVP कार्यकर्ता से लेकर BJP को 300 पार पहुंचाने तक, कुछ ऐसा है Political Career

28 मई 2019

सनी देओल, हेमा मालिनी 1:57

जीत के बाद भी इस वजह से संसद में एक साथ-साथ नहीं बैठेंगे सनी देओल और हेमा मालिनी

28 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.