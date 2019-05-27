शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   congress candidates raj babbar preeta harit did not got any vote many booths in agra

कई बूथों पर खाता तक नहीं खोल पाए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राज बब्बर और प्रीता हरित

राजीव शर्मा, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 12:29 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर के साथ प्रीता हरित
1 of 5
कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर के साथ प्रीता हरित
वर्ष 1984 के लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद कांग्रेस आगरा सीट पर वापसी नहीं कर सकी। आजादी के बाद छह बार इस सीट पर कब्जा जमाने वाली कांग्रेस अब तमाम बूथों पर एक-एक वोट को तरस गई है। स्थिति यह हो गई है कि इस लोकसभा चुनावों में कांग्रेस कई बूथों पर खाता तक नहीं खोल सकी। पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजबब्बर जैसे बड़े नेता भी दो बूथों पर एक भी वोट हासिल नहीं कर सके। जलेसर विधानसभा को छोड़ प्रीता हरित भी चार बूथों पर खाता नहीं खोल सकीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election results lok sabha chunav results 2019 congress candidates raj babbar preeta harit
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मृतक की पत्नी को सांत्वना देते हुईं स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, इन दो लोगों से चल रही थी तनातनी

27 मई 2019

Gambhir demand action gurugram man forced to remove skull cap chant jai shri ram bharat mata ki jai
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में जबरन जय श्री राम के नारे लगवाने पर गौतम गंभीर को याद आए जावेद अख्तर, कह दी बड़ी बात

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
पीएम मोदी और राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

मोदी चोर नाही.. डाकू है.. सब सीटैं लूट लिहिस- राजू श्रीवास्तव

27 मई 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Delhi NCR

गुुरुग्राम: हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस भी शर्म से पानी-पानी

27 मई 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
jawaharlal nehru
Delhi NCR

11 बार नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार के लिए नामित हुए थे जवाहरलाल नेहरू, वसीयत में लिखी थीं ये बातें

27 मई 2019

A tiger sits on a railway track in bahraich.
Lucknow

बहराइच में रेलवे पटरी के किनारे आकर बैठ गया बाघ, लोगों में बना रहा दहशत का माहौल, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

gurugram man jai shri ram
Delhi NCR

रोते हुए पीड़ित बोला, मुझसे कहा- टोपी उतारो, मना किया तो फेंक दी

27 मई 2019

छात्रा के सामने बदसलूकी करते हैं मनचले
Meerut

वीडियो वायरल: कभी पिस्टल दिखाते तो कभी उतारते हैं कपड़े, शोहदों की दहशत में जी रहा छात्रा का परिवार

27 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः बेकाबू कंटेनर ने चार को रौंदा, हादसे में दो सगी बहनों की दर्दनाक मौत, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

छुट्टियों को बनाइए यादगार, आईआरसीटीसी चेरापूंजी समेत इन स्थानों की कराएगा सैर, ये रहेगा पैकेज

27 मई 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान
Smriti Irani in cremation ceremony of BJP leader in Amethi.
Lucknow

स्मृति ईरानी ने रूढ़ियों को तोड़ भाजपा नेता की अर्थी को दिया कांधा, परिजनों को दी सांत्वना, तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कुछ ऐसे ध्वस्त होता चला गया 'धरतीपुत्र' कहे जाने वाले मुलायम का मजबूत गढ़, कहानी 1996 से 2019 तक की

27 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, शिवपाल यादव, अक्षय यादव
Kanpur

कहानी शिवपाल के शंभू की, भतीजों का तिलिस्म चकनाचूर करने में नहीं छोड़ी कोई कसर, कुछ यूं बिछाई बिसात

27 मई 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव ने मायावती को किया नमस्कार तो डिंपल ने छू लिए थे पैर
Kanpur

क्या...मायावती के पैर छूने से डिंपल को चखना पड़ा हार का स्वाद, चाचा शिवपाल ने कही थी ये बड़ी बात

27 मई 2019

प्रदर्शनकारी सिखों पर लाठीचार्ज
Chandigarh

'इंसाफ' मांगने गए थे, पर खानी पड़ी लाठियां, पगड़ियां उछलीं और कइयों के फूटे सिर, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

आरोपी और पीड़िता
Varanasi

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री को सिरफिरे आशिक ने बनाया बंधक, सोनभद्र के होटल में की बंद, देखें तस्वीरें

26 मई 2019

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Chandigarh

सुनिए...हरमनप्रीत कौर की जुबानी, टीम इंडिया की 'रन मशीन' बनने की दिलचस्प कहानी

27 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी का स्वागत करते यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, साथ में भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह
Varanasi

काशी पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, स्वागत के लिए पलकें बिछाए बैठे लोग

27 मई 2019

छतबीड़ जू
Chandigarh

छतबीड़ जू में एंट्री के लिए बढ़ाई गई फीस, यहां रहने वालों को भी गर्मी लगती है, देखिए तस्वीरें

27 मई 2019

बुलंदशहर में तीन बच्चों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

यूपीः एक ही परिवार के 3 बच्चों को निर्ममता से उतारा मौत के घाट, वजह थी रोजा पार्टी

25 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव
Kanpur

यूपी की इस सीट पर कांग्रेस, भाजपा के दिग्गजों को मिल चुकी है हार, सपा का ये बड़ा नाम भी हुआ शामिल

27 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी में मर रही बसपा फिर हुई जिंदा, अखिलेश से छुप मायावती ने फूंक दी पार्टी में जान, सामने आए ये सच

26 मई 2019

कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर के साथ प्रीता हरित
कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर के साथ प्रीता हरित
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का रोड शो (फाइल)
आगरा में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का रोड शो (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रीता हरित
प्रीता हरित - फोटो : Facebook
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर मोहन भागवत का बड़ा बयान साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें।

27 मई 2019

अपराजिता 1:38

अमर उजाला की महिला सशक्तिकरण की मुहिम ‘अपराजिता’ के तहत 500 महिलाओं ने डाली नाटी

27 मई 2019

काशी में मोदी 1:32

काशी में मोदी के स्वागत की शानदार तैयारी, देखिए

27 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:17

पीएम के शपथ ग्रहण तक सवारियों से पैसे नहीं लेगा ये ऑटो ड्राइवर, ये रही वजह

27 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

आज काशीवासियों का आभार जताने आ रहे मोदी समेत देखिए 5 बड़ी खबरें

27 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.