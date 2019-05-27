कई बूथों पर खाता तक नहीं खोल पाए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राज बब्बर और प्रीता हरित

{"_id":"5ceb7ef5bdec220758761a7f","slug":"congress-candidates-raj-babbar-preeta-harit-did-not-got-any-vote-many-booths-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0942\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कांग्रेस नेता राज बब्बर के साथ प्रीता हरित
कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का रोड शो (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रीता हरित
- फोटो : Facebook
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला