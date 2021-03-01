शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   accused reached police station after killing his father in firozabad

फिरोजाबाद: 90 साल के पिता की हत्या कर कलयुगी बेटा पहुंचा थाने, बोला- घर में पड़ी है लाश

Mukesh Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद Published by: मुकेश कुमार
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 12:09 AM IST
फिरोजाबाद: मेवाराम का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फिरोजाबाद: मेवाराम का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद जिले में जमीन की खातिर खून के रिश्ते तार-तार हो गए। थाना जसराना क्षेत्र के गांव खेरिया पटीकरा में सोमवार को 50 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के दो भाइयों ने अपने 90 साल के पिता की हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद एक भाई फरार हो गया और दूसरा थाने पहुंच गया। उसने कहा कि वह अपने पिता की हत्या करके आया है, घर में लाश पड़ी है। यह सुनकर पुलिसकर्मी भी हैरान रह गए। उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उसके भाई की तलाश में पुलिस जुटी है। 


संबंधित खबर- फिरोजाबाद: जमीन के लिए दो बेटों ने 90 साल के पिता को गला दबाकर मार डाला
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra firozabad murder murder case land dispute

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फालैन गांव में धधकती होली से गुजरता पंडा का फाइल फोटो
Agra

होली पर 'प्रहलाद के गांव' में होती है 'अग्निपरीक्षा', आगामी 29 मार्च को तड़के धधकते अंगारों से होकर निकलेगा मोनू पंडा

2 मार्च 2021

shabnam case
Moradabad

तस्वीरें: शबनम के वायरल फोटो का सामने आया बड़ा सच, इस महिला कैदी के साथ किया गया बरेली जेल शिफ्ट

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
RRB Group D: जानिए ग्रुप-डी परीक्षा का पूरा सिलेबस
Safalta

RRB Group D: जानिए ग्रुप-डी परीक्षा का पूरा सिलेबस
वृंदावन कुंभ बैठक मेला 2021
Agra

वृंदावन: कुंभ पूर्व वैष्णव बैठक में बरस रहे अध्यात्म के मोती, बढ़ रही श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़

2 मार्च 2021

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: अवैध संबंधों के शक में ईंटों से कुचलकर अधेड़ की हत्या, गांव में तनाव देख पुलिस बल तैनात

1 मार्च 2021

आपकी कुंडली के अनुसार कौन सी क्षेत्र की शिक्षा में मिलेगी सफलता
Kundali

आपकी कुंडली के अनुसार कौन सी क्षेत्र की शिक्षा में मिलेगी सफलता
गैरसैंण में प्रदर्शनकारियों पर भांजी लाठियां
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड बजट सत्र: 4000 से ज्यादा प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पुलिस ने फटकारी लाठियां, गुस्साए लोगों ने किया पथराव, तस्वीरें...

1 मार्च 2021

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग महोत्सव में योग करते साधक
Dehradun

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग महोत्सव 2021: ऋषिकेश में बही योग की गंगा, बड़ी संख्या में जुटे योग साधक, तस्वीरें... 

1 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
फिरोजाबाद: मेवाराम का फाइल फोटो
फिरोजाबाद: मेवाराम का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद हत्याकांड: घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और परिजन
फिरोजाबाद हत्याकांड: घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक मेवाराम (बायें), आरोपी बेटा लाल बहादुर (दायें)
मृतक मेवाराम (बायें), आरोपी बेटा लाल बहादुर (दायें) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद हत्याकांड: घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और ग्रामीण
फिरोजाबाद हत्याकांड: घटनास्थल पर पुलिस और ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद हत्याकांड: आरोपी बेटा
फिरोजाबाद हत्याकांड: आरोपी बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X