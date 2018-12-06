शहर चुनें

विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी पर अलर्ट, आगरा जोन में चप्पे चप्पे पर पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 11:10 AM IST
tight security in agra
1 of 8
विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी को लेकर आगरा जोन में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। इसके चलते सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतेजाम किए गए हैं। आगरा, मथुरा, फिरोजाबाद, मैनपुरी और एटा-कासगंज के मिश्रित आबादी वाले इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात है। जिन इलाकों में पूर्व में सांप्रदायिक हिंसा या तनाव फैल जाने की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं, वहां ज्यादा चौकसी है। ये इलाके पुलिस छावनी नजर आ रहे हैं।
babri masjid ram mandir alert in agra zone tight security
एडीजी अजय आनंद
वाहन चेकिंग करती पुलिस
एसएसपी अमित पाठक
मथुरा में कड़ी सुरक्षा
tight security in firozabad
पुलिस बल
