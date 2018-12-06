बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c08b64cbdec2241ad18b572","slug":"6-december-tight-security-in-agra-zone-on","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u0922\u093e\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u094d\u0935\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी पर अलर्ट, आगरा जोन में चप्पे चप्पे पर पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 11:10 AM IST
विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी को लेकर आगरा जोन में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। इसके चलते सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतेजाम किए गए हैं। आगरा, मथुरा, फिरोजाबाद, मैनपुरी और एटा-कासगंज के मिश्रित आबादी वाले इलाकों में पुलिस तैनात है। जिन इलाकों में पूर्व में सांप्रदायिक हिंसा या तनाव फैल जाने की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं, वहां ज्यादा चौकसी है। ये इलाके पुलिस छावनी नजर आ रहे हैं।
