शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Airtel can increase its data prices within 6 months, customers may have to pay 100 rupees for 1GB mobile internet

Airtel का डाटा पैक जल्द हो सकता है महंगा, 1GB मोबाइल इंटरनेट के लिए देने पड़ सकते हैं 100 रुपये

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 25 Aug 2020 07:52 PM IST
सांकेतिक
1 of 5
सांकेतिक
दुनिया में सबसे सस्ता डाटा भारत में मिलता है। हालांकि, पिछले साल कई टेलिकॉम कंपनियों ने अपने डाटा पैक्स की कीमतों को बढ़ा दिया था, लेकिन फिर भी दूसरे देशों के मुकाबले यहां डाटा की कीमतें बहुत कम हैं। लेकिन आने वाले कुछ महीनों में डाटा की कीमतें एक बार फिर से बढ़ सकती हैं और इसकी शुरुआत एयरटेल कर सकता है। दरअसल एयरटेल के ग्राहकों के लिए एक निराश करने वाली खबर है, क्योंकि भारती एयरटेल के चेयरमैन सुनील मित्तल ने डाटा की कीमतों को लेकर जो बयान दिया है, वो मोबाइल इंटरनेट की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी के संकेत दे रहे हैं। उनके बयान के मुताबिक अगले छह महीनों के अंदर एयरटेल (Airtel) अपने डाटा की कीमतों को फिर से बढ़ा सकता है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
26 अगस्त है IBPS PO में आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख, 27 अगस्त से Safalta.com के जरिये करें परीक्षा की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
airtel

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

Oppo A53
Gadgets

18W की फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Oppo A53, कीमत 14,000 रुपये से कम

25 अगस्त 2020

SpO2 moniter Smartwatch and Fitness Bands
Gadgets

कोरोना वायरसः आपके खून में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा पर नजर रखती हैं ये स्मार्टवॉच और फिटनेस बैंड!

25 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Realme Narzo 10
Gadgets

11,999 रुपये में 128GB स्टोरेज वाले इस फोन की सेल आज

25 अगस्त 2020

Hi-Interiors HiBed Canopy Smart Bed
Technology

कमरे के साइज के बेड से लेकर दुनिया की सबसे अनोखी कार तक, मिलिए इन 5 अनोखे गैजेट्स से

23 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Poco M2 Pro
Gadgets

Poco के सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री आज, मिलेगा स्नैपड्रैगन 720G प्रोसेसर

25 अगस्त 2020

iPhone se 2020
Technology

खुशखबरी! Apple ने भारत में शुरू किया नए iPhone SE का प्रोडक्शन, जल्द कम हो सकती हैं कीमतें

25 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
Jio DISNEY+ HOTSTAR VIP
Tech Diary

Jio ने एक साथ लॉन्च किए कई नए प्लान, बंपर डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड क्रिकेट का मजा

24 अगस्त 2020

Heart Rate Sensors Phone
Gadgets

ये पांच फोन आपके दिल का रखेंगे ‘ख्याल’, मिलता है ये खास फीचर

24 अगस्त 2020

Redmi 9 Prime
Gadgets

Redmi के इस बजट स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने आज फिर है मौका

24 अगस्त 2020

Realme C12
Gadgets

Realme C12 की पहली सेल आज, कीमत सिर्फ 8,999 रुपये

24 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

दुनिया की सबसे तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड ने उड़ाए होश, एक सेकंड में डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे 178000 HD फिल्में

23 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

Flipkart पर शुरू हुआ Apple Days सेल, इन 3 iphones पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

23 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
Technology

Tata Sky के इन 5 प्लान्स से होगी भारी बचत, 500 रुपये से कम कीमत में पाएं ढेर सारे चैनल्स

23 अगस्त 2020

facebook addiction
Social Network

Facebook पर नहीं मिले ज्यादा लाइक्स तो 19 साल की लड़की ने दे दी जान

22 अगस्त 2020

Wifi Calling
Tip of the Day

मोबाइल में नहीं आते सिग्नल या कॉल ड्रॉप से हैं परेशान, तो इस फीचर से फ्री में करें जमकर बातें!

22 अगस्त 2020

Bihar election 2020
Tip of the Day

Bihar Election 2020: वोटर लिस्ट में नाम नहीं है तो घर बैठे ऐसे जुड़वाएं

22 अगस्त 2020

Speedup the Smartphone
Tip of the Day

क्या आपका स्मार्टफोन होने लगा हैंग या स्लो, तो इन पांच टिप्स से फोन को बनाएं सुपरफास्ट!

21 अगस्त 2020

jail for tiktok video
Social Network

TikTok पर वीडियो डालने के कारण पांच लड़कियों को हुई कैद की सजा

21 अगस्त 2020

चीनी ऐप्स स्नैक वीडियोचीनी ऐप्स स्नैक वीडियो
Mobile Apps

Remove China Apps: भारत में चुपके से वायरल हो रहा यह चाइनीज एप, पांच करोड़ हुए यूजर्स

21 अगस्त 2020

if phone wet
Tip of the Day

बारिश में अगर स्मार्टफोन भीग जाए तो क्या करें और क्या न करें

20 अगस्त 2020

सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : amar ujala
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : social media
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक - फोटो : Social media
सांकेतिक
सांकेतिक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited