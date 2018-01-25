बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: यहां जानिए 30 दिन में जयराम सरकार के किस मंत्री ने क्या फैसले लिए
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 12:00 PM IST
एक महीने के जयराम सरकार के कार्यकाल में उनके ज्यादातर कैबिनेट मंत्री राजकाज में सक्रिय हो गए हैं। इनमें से कुछ मंत्री फ्रंट फुट पर नजर आते हैं तो कुछ डिफेंसिव मोड में भी हैं। इन मंत्रियों में से कुछ ने अहम फैसले लिए हैं तो कुछ पुरानी सरकार के फैसले पलट रहे हैं।
