कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: ‘शाबाश अशफाक, 'तुमने कौम का नाम रोशन कर दिया, फिक्र मत करना'

{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आसिम अली
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलेश तिवारी फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kamlesh tiwari murder case
- फोटो : पीटीआई
{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kamlesh tiwari murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के साजिशकर्ता
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5db118328ebc3e014f25fa8a","slug":"kamlesh-tiwari-murder-case-after-murder-asim-ali-told-ashfaq-to-come-to-karnataka-and-surrender-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u2018\u0936\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0936 \u0905\u0936\u092b\u093e\u0915, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kamlesh tiwari murder case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया