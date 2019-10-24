शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   kamlesh tiwari murder case After murder Asim Ali told Ashfaq to come to Karnataka and surrender Here

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: ‘शाबाश अशफाक, 'तुमने कौम का नाम रोशन कर दिया, फिक्र मत करना'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 08:49 AM IST
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
1 of 7
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
‘शाबाश अशफाक, तुमने कौम का नाम रोशन कर दिया। फिक्र मत करना। तुमको महफूज निकाल लूंगा।’ कमलेश की हत्या के बाद यह बात नागपुर निवासी आसिम अली ने अशफाक से कही थी। उसने अशफाक के हौसले की दाद देते हुए दोनों को यूपी से सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने के लिए हर तरह की मदद का भरोसा दिलाया। आसिम ने उससे कहा, ‘किसी तरह से कर्नाटक पहुंचो। वहां दोनों के सरेंडर का पूरा इंतजाम कर दिया जाएगा।’ आसिम ने यह जानकारियां बुधवार को पुलिस की पूछताछ के दौरान दी हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
kamlesh tiwari murder case. up dgp press conference kamlesh tiwari
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: कातिल शेख अशफाक को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस हैरान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांड में एक और खुलासा, गुजरात प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को थी अशफाक के लखनऊ जाने की जानकारी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, तीन सालों से रची जा रही थी कत्ल की साजिश

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांड: हत्यारे अशफाक की असली फेसबुक आईडी मिलते ही बड़ा खुलासा, दोस्त को भी न बख्शा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Bareilly

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: टैक्सी चालक ने खोला राज, बताया-कहां-कहां गए थे हत्यारे

22 अक्टूबर 2019

kamlesh tiwari murder case
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: साजिशकर्ताओं ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, एक दिन पहले करनी थी हत्या

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: आसिम का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, रशीद नहीं है मुख्य साजिशकर्ता !

24 अक्टूबर 2019

विश्वदाय स्मारक फतेहपुरसीकरी
Agra

फतेहपुरसीकरीः चिश्ती की दरगाह पर संरक्षण का काम अधूरा, सामने आ रही ये वजह

24 अक्टूबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
विज्ञापन
जागरुकता के लिए बाइक से निकलीं राइडर पूजा
Agra

हेलमेट के लिए जागरूक करेंगीं पूजा, बाइक से करेंगीं चार राज्यों की यात्रा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में सबसे बड़ा सच, गिरफ्तार नहीं सरेंडर हुए आरोपी, वायरल ऑडियो से खुलासा

24 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
डीजी जेल आनंद कुमार
Agra

ताजनगरी को 'दाग' लगा रहे दुष्कर्म के मामले, डीजी जेल ने बैठक में लगाई पुलिसकर्मियों की 'क्लास'

24 अक्टूबर 2019

up roadways buses accident on Dehradun-Saharanpur highway
Dehradun

यूपी रोडवेज की बसों में आमने-सामने की टक्कर, मची चीख-पुकार, कई लोग घायल, तस्वीरें

24 अक्टूबर 2019

maharashtra cm Devendra Fadnavis in kedarnath dham with family
Dehradun

चुनाव के बाद परिवार संग केदारनाथ पहुंचे महाराष्ट्र के सीएम फडणवीस, मांगा जीत का आशीर्वाद 

24 अक्टूबर 2019

leopard killed woman on her daughter birthday in pauri uttarakhand
Dehradun

घास लेने जंगल गई थी महिला, घात लगाकर बैठे गुलदार ने किया हमला और खींचकर ले गया, तस्वीरें

24 अक्टूबर 2019

गोविंद नगर विधानसभा उपचुनाव परिणाम
Kanpur

गोविंद नगर विधानसभा उपचुनाव: दोपहर तक आ जाएगा चुनाव परिणाम, बदली रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था

24 अक्टूबर 2019

शूटर दादी चंद्रो तोमर
Meerut

एक्सक्लूसिव: घूंघट की ओट से साधा निशाना और जीत लिया 'जहां', ये है शूटर दादी की पूरी कहानी...

24 अक्टूबर 2019

मानिकपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव मतगणना
Chitrakoot

मानिकपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव: आज क्षेत्र को मिलेगा नया विधायक, भाजपा-सपा के बीच कड़ी टक्कर

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Interrogation with murderers of Kamlesh tiwari.
Lucknow

पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, कमलेश की हत्या से पहले जानवरों को काटकर की थी गला रेतने की प्रैक्टिस

23 अक्टूबर 2019

विधायक के घर के पास विस्फोट
Farrukhabad

यूपी: विधायक के घर के पास विस्फोट, कई मकानों के खिड़की-दरवाजे टूटे, कांच लगने से बच्ची घायल

23 अक्टूबर 2019

आर्ट एंड क्रॉफ्ट प्रदर्शनी सृजनोत्सव
Kanpur

स्कूली बच्चों ने लिया ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने का संकल्प, बनाई मनोहर रंगोली, देखें तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Prepration for deepotsav in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

दीपोत्सव के लिए तैयार हुई राम की नगरी अयोध्या, जलाए जाएंगे पांच लाख से ज्यादा दीप, तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2019

दिवाली बाजार
Kanpur

सुंदर से बंदनवार, लाइटों की भी भरमार, तैयार है आपके लिए दिवाली बाजार, देखें तस्वीरें

23 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
आसिम अली
आसिम अली - फोटो : Social Media
कमलेश तिवारी फाइल फोटो
कमलेश तिवारी फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Social Media
kamlesh tiwari murder case
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : पीटीआई
kamlesh tiwari murder case
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के साजिशकर्ता
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के साजिशकर्ता - फोटो : ANI
kamlesh tiwari murder case
kamlesh tiwari murder case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

LIVE: महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा के नतीजे

हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के नतीजे आज आने हैं। वोटों की गिनती जारी है।

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:40

दबंग 3 का ट्रेलर लॉन्च, अपनी शादी को लेकर सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सुभाष चोपड़ा 1:20

सुभाष चोपड़ा बने दिल्ली कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष

23 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा 0:37

महाराष्ट्र-हरियाणा के सिर्फ चुनावी नतीजे नहीं पूरा विश्लेषण सुबह 8 बजे से लगातार

23 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:30

बड़े कड़े हैं ब्रिटेन के शाही परिवार के नियम

23 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited