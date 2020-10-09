शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   An elephant got angry on Mahawat in Sultanpur.

अचानक भड़के गजराज ने महावत को पटका, गांव में मचाया उत्पात, पेड़ व हैंडपंप उखाड़ डाले, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर, Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 03:13 PM IST
An elephant got angry on Mahawat in Sultanpur.
1 of 5
- फोटो : amar ujala
सुल्तानपुर जिले के कुड़वार थाने के पूरे कु़ंजन तिवारी मजरे प्रतापपुर गांव में शुक्रवार की सुबह साधुओं के साथ पहुंचा हाथी अचानक भड़क गया। हाथी ने महावत को पटक दिया, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow sultanpur uttar pradesh national sultanpur news kudwar thana elephant attack elephant attack on mahawat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अनिशेष, गरिमा, प्रियंका
Lucknow

संपूर्ण स्वदेशी थीम पर ऑनलाइन आयोजन, लोग बोले- बापू मेरे आदर्श... मेरा स्वाभिमान, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर जुटे ग्रामीण व रोते बिलखते परिजन (इनसेट में सैनिक की फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कुशीनगर पहुंचा सैनिक का पार्थिव शरीर तो रो पड़ा पूरा गांव, अंतिम संस्कार से पूर्व ग्रामीणों ने घेरा सांसद की गाड़ी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file)
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ पांच बार सांसद बनने के बाद बने थे यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री, जानिए इनके सफर की कहानी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई
Meerut

यूपी: खादर में ऐसे बनती थी कच्ची शराब, पुलिस ने किया पर्दाफाश, देखिए मौके की तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

कोलकाता का माँ काली मंदिर क्यों कहलाया विशेष ? जानें पौराणिक महत्व
astrology

कोलकाता का माँ काली मंदिर क्यों कहलाया विशेष ? जानें पौराणिक महत्व
coronavirus in uttarakhand latest news : oath campaign for prevention to covid today in dehradun
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand : कोविड से बचाव को आज शासकीय कार्यालयों में दिलाया गया संकल्प, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Sapna Choudhary
Chandigarh

इंस्पेक्टर बनना था, डांसर बन गई, लेकिन सुपरस्टार जहर खाकर बनी... जानिए कौन है सपना चौधरी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

डेमोसाइल क्रेन की दस्तक से चहकी चंबल
Agra

डेमोसाइल क्रेन की दस्तक से चहकी चंबल, छह हजार किलोमीटर दूर से उड़कर पहुंचे पक्षी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
शरदीय नवरात्र के लिए तैयार बाजार में आई दुर्गा मूर्ति, सिंहासन और पोशाकें
Agra

Navratri 2020: नवरात्र में राजकोट के सिंहासन पर विराजेंगी मैया, देखें तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

सड़कों पर उड़ती धूल के बीच से निकलने को मजबूर लोग
Agra

सावधान! आगरा देश का छठवां प्रदूषित शहर, खतरनाक स्थिति की तरफ वायु गुणवत्ता

9 अक्टूबर 2020

कोलकाता का माँ काली मंदिर क्यों कहलाया विशेष ? जानें पौराणिक महत्व
astrology

कोलकाता का माँ काली मंदिर क्यों कहलाया विशेष ? जानें पौराणिक महत्व
ब्रह्मकमल
Chamoli

कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइड लाइन बनी संजीवनी, अक्तूबर में भी खूब खुशबू बिखेर रहा ब्रह्मकमल, तस्वीरें

9 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा का ढाबा के बाहर लगी मीडिया और लोगों की भीड़(बाएं ऊपर), ग्रीन टी-शर्ट में ब्लॉगर(बाएं नीचे) उसके बगल में आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक सौरभ और दाएं बाबा का ढाबा चलाने वाले दंपती
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं 'बाबा का ढाबा' वाले बुजुर्ग दंपती, कैसे देशभर में वायरल हुआ इनका वीडियो, जानें सबकुछ

9 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

संडे हो या मंडे रोज खाओ अंडे, लेकिन सेहत के लिए हानिकारक भी है, जानकारी पढ़ें फायदे में रहेंगे

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में एक और वीडियो वायरल, बिटिया घायल अवस्था में ले रही थी इस आरोपी का नाम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी युवक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तस्वीरें खींचकर पाकिस्तान भेजता था युवक, दुबई की लड़की के नाम से बनी फेसबुक आईडी से हुई थी दोस्ती

9 अक्टूबर 2020

नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता के मामा के हत्यारों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने, तब तक बरसाते रहे गोलियां जब तक नहीं निकली जान

9 अक्टूबर 2020

हथिनी आर्या
Agra

हाथी 'आर्य' को भीख मंगाने के लिए कर दिया अंधा, 55 वर्षीय बेजुबान की रोशनी लौटाने में जुटी टीम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

राफेल विमान
Chandigarh

चीन कर सकता है सरप्राइज अटैक, राफेल की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ेगी, 'गोल्डन एरो' ही पूर्वी मोर्चे संभालेगी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: आरोपियों के परिजन बोले-'हमारे बच्चे निर्दोष, इन्हें फंसाया गया है झूठा', जब जीभ काटी गई तो...

9 अक्टूबर 2020

न्यायालय में पेश किए चारों संदिग्ध (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

Hathras Case: सीएफआई के सदस्यों के संपर्कों को तलाश रहीं खुफिया एजेंसियां

9 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके माता-पिता। (File)
Gorakhpur

बचपन में हिंदुत्व के लगाव में योगी आदित्यनाथ ने छोड़ा था घर, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

9 अक्टूबर 2020

नगाड़ा बजाते सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने सीएम योगी को दी बधाई, बोले- हाथरस कांड की साजिश को किया नाकाम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited