संपूर्ण स्वदेशी थीम पर ऑनलाइन आयोजन, लोग बोले- बापू मेरे आदर्श... मेरा स्वाभिमान, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनिशेष, गरिमा, प्रियंका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रगति शुक्ला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैशाली जायसवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रफुल्ल कुमार त्रिपाठी, नीलू सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैभव जायसवाल, सोनम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजमनी सोलंकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गरिमा श्रीवास्तव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पवन राय
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रीना साहू, राजाजीपुरम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनिशेष कश्यप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गति गुप्ता, हेमंत रावत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियंका यादव, कार्तिक अग्रवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रमोद कुमार यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजेश विश्वकर्मा. सौम्या जायसवाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f8016278978d03c362a40d0","slug":"online-event-on-the-sampoorna-swadeshi-theme-on-gandhi-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936... \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092d\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जान्हवी पांडे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला