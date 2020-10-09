शहर चुनें
संपूर्ण स्वदेशी थीम पर ऑनलाइन आयोजन, लोग बोले- बापू मेरे आदर्श... मेरा स्वाभिमान, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 02:06 PM IST
अनिशेष, गरिमा, प्रियंका
1 of 15
अनिशेष, गरिमा, प्रियंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश खादी तथा ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड की ओर से राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 152वीं जयंती के मौके पर ‘संपूर्ण स्वदेशी से आत्मनिर्भर भारत की ओर बढ़ते कदम’ थीम पर विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं का ऑनलाइन आयोजन किया गया था। इसमें अमर उजाला मीडिया पार्टनर है। आयोजन की कड़ी में ‘सेल्फी विद गांधी’ प्रतियोगिता के तहत प्रविष्टियां मांगी गई थी, जिसमें सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोगों ने गांधी प्रतिमा के साथ अपनी सेल्फी भेजकर प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लिया। प्राप्त प्रविष्टियों में से चुनिंदा फोटो का प्रकाशन शुक्रवार के अंक में किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा फैंसी ड्रेस, स्लोगन लेखन व मेगा ड्राॅइंग प्रतियोगिता के परिणाम आगामी शनिवार के अंक में प्रकाशित किए जाएंगे।

 
अनिशेष, गरिमा, प्रियंका
अनिशेष, गरिमा, प्रियंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रगति शुक्ला
प्रगति शुक्ला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैशाली जायसवाल
वैशाली जायसवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रफुल्ल कुमार त्रिपाठी, नीलू सिंह
प्रफुल्ल कुमार त्रिपाठी, नीलू सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वैभव जायसवाल, सोनम
वैभव जायसवाल, सोनम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजमनी सोलंकी
राजमनी सोलंकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गरिमा श्रीवास्तव
गरिमा श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पवन राय
पवन राय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रीना साहू, राजाजीपुरम
रीना साहू, राजाजीपुरम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनिशेष कश्यप
अनिशेष कश्यप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गति गुप्ता, हेमंत रावत
गति गुप्ता, हेमंत रावत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका यादव, कार्तिक अग्रवाल
प्रियंका यादव, कार्तिक अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रमोद कुमार यादव
प्रमोद कुमार यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजेश विश्वकर्मा. सौम्या जायसवाल
राजेश विश्वकर्मा. सौम्या जायसवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जान्हवी पांडे
जान्हवी पांडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
