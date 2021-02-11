शहर चुनें

पुलिस की वर्दी पहनने का जुनूनः शारीरिक परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित, जानिए एसपीओ भर्ती की ये अहम बातें

Prashant Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार
Updated Thu, 11 Feb 2021 11:51 AM IST
एसपीओ भर्ती रैली, फाइल फोटो
एसपीओ भर्ती रैली, फाइल फोटो - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कठुआ पुलिस में बॉर्डर के युवाओं के लिए विशेष एसपीओ भर्ती प्रक्रिया के तहत होने वाली शारीरिक परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित कर दी गई है। 15 फरवरी से 19 फरवरी तक स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में शारीरिक परीक्षा के संबंध में पुलिस मुख्यालय ने सूचना जारी कर दी है।
