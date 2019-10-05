शहर चुनें

18000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर सियाचिन के अस्पताल को मिला ऑक्सीजन प्लांट, लगवाने के लिए दंपती ने बेचे गहने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 12:34 PM IST
सियाचीन के अस्पताल को मिला पहला ऑक्सीजन प्लांट
सियाचीन के अस्पताल को मिला पहला ऑक्सीजन प्लांट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे लड़ाई के मैदान सियाचीन के अस्पताल को अपना पहला ऑक्सीजन प्लांट मिल गया है। जवानों के लिए यहां स्थित अस्पताल 'सियाचीन हीलर' को यह प्लांट उपहारस्वरूप मिला है। करीब 22 हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर जवानों की मुश्किलों का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि ऑक्सीजन की कमी की वजह से कई बार जवानों की नींद में ही जान चली जाती है। 

 
