अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: श्रद्धालुओं का आंकड़ा दो लाख के पार, कई सालों का टूट सकता है रिकार्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 08:57 PM IST
अमरनाथ यात्रा
अमरनाथ यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बम-बम भोले के जयकारे लगाते मंगलवार को 11538 यात्रियों ने बाबा बर्फानी के दर्शन किए। इसके साथ ही यात्रा के 16वें दिन तक 205083 यात्रियों ने दर्शन कर लिए। वर्ष 2018 में 20वें दिन 201582 और वर्ष 2017 में 18वें दिन दो लाख का आंकड़ा पार हुआ था। 

 
