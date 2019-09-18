शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   leh ladakh farmers do to cropping of flowers, farming of kesar, rose and other flowers to increase

जानिए कैसे फूल सुधारेंगे लेह-लद्दाख के किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति, आप भी कर सकते हैं यह काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 06:18 PM IST
गुलाब
1 of 5
गुलाब - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटने के बाद अलग केंद्रीय शासित प्रदेश बने लेह-लद्दाख के किसानों की आर्थिक स्थिति को फूल सुधारेंगे। लेह-लद्दाख में केसर सहित दमस्क गुलाब, कैमोमाइल, जंगली गेंदा, रोजमेरी, लैवेंडर और ड्रेकोसेफेलम फूलों की खेती होगी। वहां सीएसआईआर-आईएचबीटी पालमपुर सुगंधित फसलों की खेती करेगा। इन फूलों के लिए वहां की जमीन और जलवायु बेहतर पाई गई है। 

 
kesar ki kheti leh ladakh kesar ladakh rose दमस्क गुलाब कैमोमाइल जंगली गेंदा रोजमेरी लैवेंडर ड्रेकोसेफेलम
गुलाब
गुलाब - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
कैमोमाइल
कैमोमाइल - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
जंगली गेंदा
जंगली गेंदा - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
रोजमेरी
रोजमेरी - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
लैवेंडर
लैवेंडर - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
