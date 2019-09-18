शहर चुनें

Ladakh: Northern Army Commander witness Integrated exercise of the Army, held in eastern Ladakh

हर परिस्थिति के लिए तैयार हो रही भारतीय सेना, तस्वीरों में देखिए लद्दाख में कुछ ऐसे किया युद्धाभ्यास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 02:34 PM IST
लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना ने किया युद्धाभ्यास
लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना ने किया युद्धाभ्यास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईस्टर्न लद्दाख में सभी हथियारों और सेवाओं की एकीकृत टुकड़ी के अभ्यास को देखने मंगलवार को उत्तरी कोर के जीओसी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रनबीर सिंह भी पहुंचे। उनके साथ फास्ट एंड फरी कोर के जीओसी वाई के जोशी भी थे। इस युद्धाभ्यास में सेना ने टैंक, आर्टिलरी सहित पैराट्रूपर्स और अन्य विशेष प्लान के साथ यह अभ्यास किया।

 
indian army northern command indian army lt. gen ranbir singh goc y k joshi first and fury corps
लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना ने किया युद्धाभ्यास
लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना ने किया युद्धाभ्यास - फोटो : अमर उजाला
