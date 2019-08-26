शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: कश्मीर में सड़कों पर वाहनों की कतार, निजी स्कूल और बाजार 22वें दिन भी बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 08:33 PM IST
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के बाद कश्मीर घाटी में सोमवार को लगातार 22वें दिन आम जीवन प्रभावित रहा। सड़कों पर निजी वाहनों की मौजूदगी दिखाई दी परंतु यहां के स्कूल और बाजार बंद रहे।

 
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
