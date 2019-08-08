कश्मीरः टाय-टाय-फिस्स होगा जंबो मंत्रिमंडल, दरबार मूव पर असमंजस, खबर का देश पर सीधा असर

{"_id":"5d4bbd688ebc3e6cfb08880e","slug":"jumbo-cabinet-will-not-be-held-assembly-election-for-90-seats-know-what-is-darbar-move","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0903 \u091f\u093e\u092f-\u091f\u093e\u092f-\u092b\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0902\u092c\u094b \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932, \u0926\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0942\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u092e\u0902\u091c\u0938, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0927\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहीं होगा जंबो मंत्रिमंडल
वाहनों के परमिट रहेंगे मान्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
106 केंद्रीय कानून जम्मू-कश्मीर में लागू हो जाएंगे