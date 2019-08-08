शहर चुनें

Jumbo cabinet will not be held, assembly election for 90 seats, know what is darbar move

कश्मीरः टाय-टाय-फिस्स होगा जंबो मंत्रिमंडल, दरबार मूव पर असमंजस, खबर का देश पर सीधा असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 11:42 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख
1 of 6
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विधानसभा में 114 सीटें होंगी। इनमें 24 सीटें पीओके के लिए रिक्त रखी जाएंगी। शेष 90 सीटों पर चुनाव होंगे। पहले पीओके की 24 सीटों समेत 111 सदस्यीय विधानसभा थी। 87 सीटों पर चुनाव होते थे। इनमें से चार सीटें लद्दाख की थीं। अब चार सीटें हटने के बाद 83 सीटें रह जाएंगी। सात सीटों के बढोत्तरी का प्रावधान किया गया है। यानी कुल 90 सीटों पर चुनाव होंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jumbo cabinet jammu kashmir darbar move what is darbar move administrative act
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अलग हुआ लद्दाख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नहीं होगा जंबो मंत्रिमंडल
नहीं होगा जंबो मंत्रिमंडल
एक हाईकोर्ट होगा
एक हाईकोर्ट होगा
वाहनों के परमिट रहेंगे मान्य
वाहनों के परमिट रहेंगे मान्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
106 केंद्रीय कानून जम्मू-कश्मीर में लागू हो जाएंगे
106 केंद्रीय कानून जम्मू-कश्मीर में लागू हो जाएंगे
दरबार मूव
दरबार मूव
