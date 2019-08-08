शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

तस्वीरों में देखिए सेना में ड्यूटी के दौरान ले. कर्नल धोनी जूता पॉलिश के साथ-साथ करते हैं यह काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 04:33 AM IST
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
1 of 5
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान व लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इन दिनों दक्षिणी कश्मीर के विक्टर फोर्स में प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं। अवंतीपोरा में प्रशिक्षण के दौरान दैनिक कार्यों से जुड़े कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए हैं। इनमें वालीबाल खेलने से लेकर जूता पालिश करने तक के वीडियो हैं।
