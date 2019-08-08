तस्वीरों में देखिए सेना में ड्यूटी के दौरान ले. कर्नल धोनी जूता पॉलिश के साथ-साथ करते हैं यह काम

{"_id":"5d4b343a8ebc3e6cf60c8ccf","slug":"lt-col-mahendra-singh-dhoni-polishing-his-shoes-playing-volleyball-photos-and-videos-of-dhoni-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947. \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d4b343a8ebc3e6cf60c8ccf","slug":"lt-col-mahendra-singh-dhoni-polishing-his-shoes-playing-volleyball-photos-and-videos-of-dhoni-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947. \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d4b343a8ebc3e6cf60c8ccf","slug":"lt-col-mahendra-singh-dhoni-polishing-his-shoes-playing-volleyball-photos-and-videos-of-dhoni-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947. \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d4b343a8ebc3e6cf60c8ccf","slug":"lt-col-mahendra-singh-dhoni-polishing-his-shoes-playing-volleyball-photos-and-videos-of-dhoni-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947. \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d4b343a8ebc3e6cf60c8ccf","slug":"lt-col-mahendra-singh-dhoni-polishing-his-shoes-playing-volleyball-photos-and-videos-of-dhoni-army","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947. \u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0932 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया