हाल-ए-कश्मीरः तीन आतंकी पकड़े जाने के बाद जम्मू-सांबा में अलर्ट, सुरक्षाबलों की चप्पे-चप्पे पर नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/श्रीनगर, Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 09:46 AM IST
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
लगातार संदिग्धों के दिखने की सूचनाओं के बीच लखनपुर में आतंकियों के पकड़े जाने से सुरक्षा एजेंसियां अलर्ट पर हैं। सांबा, कठुआ और जम्मू जिलों में आतंकी हमलों की सूचनाएं आ रही थीं। जम्मू के सुंजवां में तो तीन दिन तक पुलिस और सेना ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। अब जबकि आतंकी पकड़े गए हैं तो शहर में सुरक्षा और कड़ी कर दी गई है।
indian army kathua jammu kashmir police
गंदी कार का भी होगा चालान
Delhi NCR

नए ट्रैफिक नियमः कार का शीशा गंदा या टूटा होने पर भी कट सकता है भारी चालान

13 सितंबर 2019

देहरादून में जाम
Dehradun

देहरादून में शोभायात्रा ने बढ़ाई मुसीबत, सड़कों पर जाम ही जाम, रेंग-रेंग कर चले वाहन, तस्वीरें...

13 सितंबर 2019

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
Uttarakhand Government

त्रिवेंद्र सरकार ने भरी उद्योगों में रफ्तार, जमीन पर उतारे 17 हजार करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट
गैस प्लांट में आग लगने के बाद घरों को छोड़ बाहर बैठे लोग
Kanpur

PHOTOS: तेज धमाके के बाद 5 घंटे रहा हाई अलर्ट, दहशत में जान बचाने के लिए भागे लोग, पसर रहा सन्नाटा

13 सितंबर 2019

बप्पा का विसर्जन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: गणपति बप्पा मोरया, अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ...जयघोष से विदा हुए लाल बाग के राजा

13 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अगर की ये चूक तो खाते से उड़ जाएंगे पैसे, ये हैं बेहद खतरनाक एप, जरूर बरते सावधानी

13 सितंबर 2019

माता सुदीक्षा जी
Chandigarh

सतगुरु रूप में पहली बार पठानकोट पहुंचीं निरंकारी प्रमुख माता सुदीक्षा, सवा लाख श्रद्धालु नतमस्तक

13 सितंबर 2019

Jammu Kashmir Temperature Hiked, Latest Photos Of Weather Of Kashmir Valley, Mata vaishno devi
Jammu

तस्वीरें: जम्मू के साथ कश्मीर में भी तपिश बरकरार, आज भी नहीं मिलेगी राहत, मौसम रहेगा साफ

13 सितंबर 2019

गणेश मूर्ति को विसर्जित करने ले जाते श्रद्घालु
Agra

कासगंजः गणेश विसर्जन के दौरान डीजे बजाने को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं से पुलिस की नोकझोंक

13 सितंबर 2019

दशलक्षण महापर्व के अंतिम दिन मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करते हुए
Agra

तस्वीरें: सुहाग नगरी में दशलक्षण महापर्व के समापन पर वंदना को उमड़ी आस्था

13 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर के हालात में हो रहा तेजी से सुधार
Jammu

कश्मीर में काफी संख्या में निजी वाहन सड़कों पर दौड़ने लगे, पाक लगातार कर रहा भड़काने की कोशिश

13 सितंबर 2019

lete hanuman mandir, prayagraj
Prayagraj

मां गंगा ने फिर किया बड़े हनुमानजी का जलाभिषेक

12 सितंबर 2019

ganesh visarjan 2019 celebration in shimla and other parts of himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल: गणेश महोत्सव के अंतिम दिन ऐसे विदा हुए गणपति बप्पा, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

चालान काटते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी
Delhi NCR

भारी-भरकम ट्रैफिक चालान से बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये पांच तरीके, होगा फायदा

12 सितंबर 2019

चेकिंग के दौरान महिला सिपाही घायल
Lucknow

चेकिंग के दौरान स्कूटी सवार को पकड़ने के चक्कर में सड़क पर घिसटती चली गई महिला सिपाही, तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

विश्वास नगर में शिक्षिका हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: विश्वास नगर टीचर मौत मामले में ये बातें कर रहीं हत्या की ओर इशारा, सामने आए कई राज

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रो. प्रिंस (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

एक ही पल में उजड़ गईं खुशियां, जब बेटी के लिए चॉकलेट लेने जा रहे प्रोफेसर की स्टंटबाजों ने ले ली जान

12 सितंबर 2019

डिप्टी एसपी आईपी सिंह
Lucknow

लखनऊ के लोगों के दिलों में आज भी बसे हैं ये इंस्पेक्टर, काबा से फोन करके एक बुजुर्ग ने दी थी दुआएं

12 सितंबर 2019

उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग
Kanpur

उन्नाव एचपी गैस के प्लांट में लगी आग, लखनऊ-कानपुर रूट की सभी ट्रेने रोकी गईं, देखिए तस्वीरें

12 सितंबर 2019

आतंकवादी मसूद अजहर
Jammu

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के नापाक मंसूबे को भारत ने मिट्टी में मिलाया, मसूद अजहर की हर साजिश हो रही नाकाम

12 सितंबर 2019

शिव-पार्वती के किरदार में प्रेमी युगल
Agra

गणेश पंडाल में निभा रहे थे शिव-पार्वती का किरदार, बन गए पति-पत्नी, पढ़ें अजब प्रेम की गजब कहानी

12 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कानपुर: आज बदली रहेगी यातायात व्यवस्था, घर से निकलने से पहले ट्रैफिक डायवर्जन की ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें

12 सितंबर 2019

ऑनलाइन सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हाई फाई सिस्टम से चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, बटन से खुलता था तहखाना

12 सितंबर 2019

चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर
चप्पे-चप्पे पर सुरक्षाबलों की नजर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
भोपाल में गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान पलटी नाव, 11 लोगों की मौत

भोपाल में गणेश विसर्जन के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां खाटलापुरा घाट के पास नाव पलटने से 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई।

13 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय 2:14

भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूएनएचआरसी में पाकिस्तान के पक्ष को बताया बेबुनियाद और झूठ का पुलिंदा

12 सितंबर 2019

कुली नंबर 1 1:56

'कुली नंबर 1' की टीम को मिली पीएम मोदी की सराहना, सोशल मीडिया पर हुई खूब तारीफ

12 सितंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस 1:52

यूपी के सिद्धार्थनगर में दो पुलिसवालों का युवक से मारपीट का वीडियो VIRAL होने से मचा हड़कंप

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश उत्सव 2:35

देशभर में गणपति की प्रतिमाओं का विसर्जन, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ बप्पा को दी गई विदाई

12 सितंबर 2019

